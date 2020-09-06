NFL Teams Who Lost the Most Talent on Cut Day

0 of 5

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

NFL cut day can bring either happiness or anguish for roster hopefuls across the league. The decision-makers had to shrink their depth charts to 53 players Saturday. As is the case every year, notable veterans lost jobs.

In some instances, teams recognized a poor fit between players and the system, which prompted shocking cuts. Then again, coaches stumbled upon pleasant surprises as well. Despite an atypical camp without OTAs or a preseason, some rookies won position battles over veterans.

With final rosters in place, let's gauge which clubs have lost the most talent since Friday. We'll focus on quality over quantity, meaning two starting-caliber veterans count for a bigger loss than four players destined to hang around on the practice squad.

To break this down, past production, recent starts and upside factor into the team selections.