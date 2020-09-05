US Open Tennis 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream for Saturday's Draw

Andy Wong/Associated Press

Serena Williams' quest for her 24th career Grand Slam singles title continues Saturday in an all-American clash with Sloane Stephens in the third round of the 2020 U.S. Open.

The men's draw is headlined by a prime-time match between No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem and 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic. Several of the sport's rising stars will also be on display in both events, including Sofia Kenin, Amanda Anisimova, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex de Minaur and Frances Tiafoe.

Let's check out all of the important details for Saturday's play, along with the odds for all of the singles matches on Day 6 of the season's second major. That's followed by a breakdown of the day's top matchup.

Viewing Information

Where: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City

When: Saturday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. ET

Watch: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Saturday's Odds

Men's Singles

11 a.m.: Andrey Rublev (-1430) vs. Salvatore Caruso (+850)

12 p.m.: Daniil Medvedev (-1667) vs. J.J. Wolf (+950)

12:30 p.m.: Roberto Bautista Agut (-315) vs. Vasek Pospisil (+240)

12:30 p.m.: Matteo Berrettini (-670) vs. Casper Ruud (+460)

1 p.m.: Alex de Minaur (-152) vs. Karen Khachanov (+123)

2:30 p.m.: Marton Fucsovics (-155) vs. Frances Tiafoe (+123)

3 p.m.: Felix Auger-Aliassime (-400) vs. Corentin Moutet (+300)

8:30 p.m.: Dominic Thiem (-455) vs. Marin Cilic (+335)

Women's Singles

11 a.m.: Maria Sakkari (-112) vs. Amanda Anisimova (-112)

12:30 p.m.: Karolina Muchova (-360) vs. Sorana Cirstea (+270)

1 p.m.: Elise Mertens (-530) vs. Caty McNally (+390)

2 p.m.: Serena Williams (-215) vs. Sloane Stephens (+170)

3 p.m.: Donna Vekic (-200) vs. Tsvetana Pironkova (+160)

4:30 p.m.: Victoria Azarenka (-500) vs. Iga Swiatek (+360)

6 p.m.: Sofia Kenin (-215) vs. Ons Jabeur (+170)

7 p.m.: Madison Keys (-375) vs. Alize Cornet (+285)

Start times are estimated in Eastern Time. All odds via DraftKings.

Match of the Day: Serena Williams vs. Sloane Stephens

Williams and Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, will meet for the seventh time Saturday. While Williams holds a 5-1 advantage in those prior matches, the Americans haven't faced off since the 2015 French Open.

They've played each other in the U.S. Open once before, with the six-time tournament champion scoring a dominant 6-4, 6-1 straight-set victory in the 2013 round of 16.

Williams wasn't sharp leading up to the first major since the WTA Tour's first Grand Slam event since the resumption of play following the coronavirus pandemic. She went 3-2 in a pair of warm-up tournaments, and all of her victories went the three-set distance.

The 38-year-old Michigan native has started to showcase an uptick in form during the first week of the U.S. Open, though. She's scored convincing wins over Kristie Ahn and Margarita Gasparyan, racking up a combined 55 winners and 20 aces in four sets.

Williams understands the challenge Stephens presents despite her success in their past head-to-head battles.

"She plays so smooth," Williams told Wayne Coffey of USA Today. "She looks like she doesn't have much energy, and then—bam!—there's five winners. She's beaten me before, so she knows how to play well. It's not easy. I'm glad I had a tough match [against Gasparyan] to get me ready for that one."

Stephens has also advanced to the third round without dropping a set. It's a promising sign, as, like Williams, she'd struggled since the restart with opening-round losses in both the Top Seed Open and the Western & Southern Open in August.

Both stars have plenty of firepower, so this match will likely come down to which player can best limit their number of unforced errors.

Williams is the rightful favorite, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the match go three sets before it's settled.