NFL Power Rankings 2020: Appraising All 32 Teams Before Week 1

The 2020 NFL season is finally here. Today, rosters will be trimmed to 53 players. On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans will officially kick things off with a rematch of last year's divisional-round game.

As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs are clearly the team to beat. Not only does the vast majority of last year's championship roster return, but Kansas City also added a promising young running back in LSU product Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

On paper, the Chiefs look like a team that might be even more offensively potent than it was last year. That's a problem for the 31 teams looking to take Kansas City's crown. How do those teams stack up? Let's take a look.

2020 NFL Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Baltimore Ravens

3. San Francisco 49ers

4. New Orleans Saints

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Tennessee Titans

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Buffalo Bills

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Philadelphia Eagles

13. Indianapolis Colts

14. Houston Texans

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

16. New England Patriots

17. Los Angeles Rams

18. Atlanta Falcons

19. Arizona Cardinals

20. Cleveland Browns

21. Las Vegas Raiders

22. Denver Broncos

23. Los Angeles Chargers

24. Chicago Bears

25. Miami Dolphins

26. Detroit Lions

27. New York Giants

28. Carolina Panthers

29. New York Jets

30. Cincinnati Bengals

31. Washington Football Team

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens might qualify for the No. 1 spot if they hadn't lost to the Chiefs during the 2019 regular season. They'll have to wait until Week 3 for another shot at the champ.

Still, the Ravens only lost one other game during the regular season last year and are bringing back one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the reigning MVP, and he and five other All-Pro players are back.

Like the Chiefs, the Ravens might even be better than they were a year ago. They addressed their subpar pass rush by trading Calais Campbell and added bruising Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins to a rushing attack that was already the best in the NFL.

It's going to be a lot of fun to see what Jackson and the Ravens do for an encore in 2020. This is probably the AFC team with which the Chiefs should be most concerned.

4. New Orleans Saints

Butch Dill/Associated Press

While the San Francisco 49ers were the NFC's representative in Super Bowl LIV, one could argue that the New Orleans Saints were the more complete team. They have a first-ballot Hall of Famer in quarterback Drew Brees, an elite receiver in Michael Thomas, an elite running back in Alvin Kamara, and a defense that ranked 11th in the NFL.

The Saints even bolstered their offense by signing wideout Emmanuel Sanders away from the 49ers in free agency.

Of course, New Orleans' 2019 season ended in disappointing fashion with another early playoff exit. Now, it's Super Bowl or bust, as the window with the 41-year-old Brees is starting to slide shut.

Brees' chase for his second Lombardi Trophy will likely be one of the top storylines in 2020, and it's been made all the more interesting by Tom Brady's arrival with the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brees and Brady will face off in Week 1.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were in the AFC title game three years ago. Now they appear to be more interested in earning the No. 1 pick than a playoff spot. Of course, Jacksonville is going to deny that tanking is on the table.

"Realistically, I know if we're tanking, coach [Doug] Marrone, [general manager] Dave [Caldwell] and me are probably going to be out of jobs," quarterback Gardner Minshew II said, per Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union. "Us three and a lot of other guys in the locker room are not going to let that crap happen."

Still, this is a squad that went 6-10 last year and dumped several key players in the offseason. Yannick Ngakoue, A.J. Bouye and Campbell were traded while running back Leonard Fournette was recently released.

Perhaps Jacksonville is simply looking to a fresh start and will still try to win in 2020. As was the case with last year's Miami Dolphins, though, it doesn't feel like winning is a top priority in Jacksonville.