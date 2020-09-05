NHL Playoffs 2020: Updated Bracket After Friday's Results

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars are set to meet in the Western Conference Final after a wild day of Game 7s across the NHL.

Dallas defeated the Colorado Avalanche to get the evening started in a game that featured nine goals, four ties and three lead changes, while the Knights' defense stopped any offensive attempt by the Vancouver Canucks to close out the slate.

The result was the best of both worlds for hockey fans who prefer both offensive and defensive games. At the end of it all, two of the more electric teams all postseason will find themselves battling for the right to represent the conference in the Stanley Cup Final.

Here's a look at how the day's action played out.

Friday's Results

Dallas Stars def. Colorado Avalanche, 5-4 OT (Stars win series, 4-3)

Vegas Golden Knights def. Vancouver Canucks, 3-0 (Knights win series, 4-3)

Notable Performers

Joel Kiviranta, LW, Dallas Stars: 3 Goals, 5 SOG, 4 Hits

Alexander Radulov, RW, Dallas Stars: 2 Goals, 4 SOG, 2 PIM

Vladislav Namestnikov, C, Colorado Avalanche: 2 Goals, 3 SOG, 2 Hits

Nazem Kadri, C, Colorado Avalanche: 1 Goal, 1 Assist, 7 SOG

Paul Stastny, C, Vegas Golden Knights: 1 Goal, 1 Assist, 3 SOG

Robin Lehner, G, Vegas Golden Knights: 14 Saves, 0 Goals Allowed

Thatcher Demko, G, Vancouver Canucks: 33 Saves, 1 Goal Allowed

Updated Bracket

Western Conference Final: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers/New York Islanders

Kiviranta's Hat Trick Saves Dallas

Joel Kiviranta played only 11 games in the regular season as a member of the Stars.

The undrafted free agent likely wouldn't have even cracked the team's lineup for Game 7 had it not been for an injury to Andrew Cogliano. But by Friday evening, Kiviranta became a franchise legend.

In only his third playoff game, the 24-year-old recorded his first career hat trick, including the series-winner in overtime. Kiviranta admitted afterward that he hadn't played a Game 7 before at any level and had no idea how to approach it. Perhaps that's why the moment didn't seem to faze him at all.

Dallas was on the cusp of blowing a 3-1 series lead when Kiviranta came to the rescue.

He scored his first goal of the evening on a delayed penalty to even the game at two apiece, and his presence only grew from there.

After Vladislav Namestnikov put the Avs ahead 4-3 with 3:40 left in the third period, it seemed like the Stars were heading home after three straight chances to eliminate Colorado. Ten seconds later, before Dallas could fully process Colorado's goal, Kiviranta came through with his second equalizer of the game to force overtime.

He ended the game just 7:24 into the extra frame by drawing the defense toward the Colorado net before jumping into the space he created in the slot for a one-timer to end the series—the seventh Game 7 hat trick in league history.

It's the second year in a row the Avs have lost a Game 7 in the second round.

Knights Finally Solve Demko

Over the final three games between the Golden Knights and Canucks, Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko made an astounding 123 saves. It's a number that'll be burned into the memory of Canadian hockey fans with both amazement and disappointment.

Had Demko been able to make 124 saves, the Canucks might still be playing.

Vegas scored its first goal on Demko in more than five periods with a power-play goal from Shea Theodore 13:52 into the final frame. It was the only mistake the backstop made all night.

The Canucks who played in front of him will have much more to answer for.

Vancouver registered only 14 shots on goal to Vegas' 36. Despite four power-play opportunities—including a five-minute major following Ryan Reaves' hit to the head of Tyler Motte—the Canucks couldn't find any offense, much less the Knights' net in general.

It was an ugly display for any night, but the added pressure of Friday's Game 7 will make this one stick out for awhile.

Vancouver mustered only six shots on goal through the first two periods.

No matter how stellar Demko was, the Canucks had no chance with Vegas' defense shutting down any offensive attack.

The future of Vancouver's crease looks secure. Now it'll need to work on the players up front.