Adrian Peterson, Lions Agree to Contract: 'Ultimately I Feel Comfortable'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Veteran running back Adrian Peterson has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing a league source, reported Peterson's contract is worth $1,050,000, plus incentives.

"They're giving me an opportunity to play," Peterson told Josina Anderson. "I know coach (Darell) Bevell from my days in Minnesota. Ultimately I feel comfortable going there and helping them to get better."

The Washington Football Team released Peterson on Friday, a move that took the future Hall of Famer by surprise.

"I didn't know that this was happening," he said in an interview on 106.7 The Fan. "It kind of caught me off guard, kind of blindsided me."

Peterson went on to say he intended to continue playing into the 2020 season, his 13th in the NFL.

At 35 years old, he's clearly no longer the player who ran for 2,097 yards in 2012, and nobody will be expecting him to log upward of 300 carries.

But his time in the nation's capital showed how he can remain effective in a more limited role. Peterson ran for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry in 31 games with Washington. Football Outsiders ranked him 28th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among running backs in 2018 and then 24th in 2019.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Having said all of that, Washington cut Peterson for a reason. Head coach Ron Rivera alluded to how his usage and track record can tip the hand as to the offense's plans to some extent.

There was a time when opposing defenses could load up the box to stop Peterson and still watch him run all over the field. That's not the case anymore.

Peterson is also at a point on the aging curve where a more pronounced decline could come rapidly. Only five running backs (John Riggins, John Henry Johnson, Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen and Frank Gore) in history have gone for at least 500 yards over a full season after turning 35, per Pro Football Reference.

Peterson has already defied his skeptics once in his legendary career. He suffered a torn ACL in December 2011, the kind of injury that might abruptly end his time as an elite runner. Instead, he responded by winning MVP a little over one year later.

The seven-time Pro Bowler will obviously be carrying a chip on his shoulder following his exit from Washington, and he heads to Detroit knowing a poor season could make this his last meaningful shot in the league.

It also provides the Lions with a reliable presence in the backfield to join Kerryon Johnson and rookie second-round pick D'Andre Swift. After ranking 21st in the NFL in rushing last season, the team will have plenty of options going into 2020.