Adrian Peterson Rumors: Several Teams Have Shown Interest in RB After Release

Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson is receiving interest from "a couple of teams," according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

The Washington Football Team announced Friday it released Peterson ahead of the 2020 NFL season. He ran for 898 yards and five touchdowns on 211 carries for the team last year.

The seven-time Pro Bowler said on 106.7 The Fan the move "kind of blindsided me" and that he has every intention of continuing his career.

"I just prayed on it and I know God's will will be done," he said. "I still want to play the game. That's something I've said for the past couple of years now and I felt like I had a great camp, as far as just learning the new offense and taking everything in and just making those adjustments."

Given his age, counting on the 35-year-old to be an every-down back would be risky. He remains relatively productive going in his 14th season, but his best days are clearly behind him.

History isn't on his side, either. Only two players (John Riggins and John Henry Johnson) have ever run for more than 1,000 yards over a season after turning 35, per Pro Football Reference. Only six times did a player reach the 700-yard threshold.

The 6'1", 220-pound Peterson still brings a solid base, averaging 4.2 yards per carry on 462 attempts during his two years in Washington. He'd be a good injury replacement or secondary option for any number of teams.

Florio posited the 2012 MVP could bide his time to see whether an injury opens up a spot in a team's backfield early in the regular season.