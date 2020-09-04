Jadeveon Clowney Contract Offer Submitted by Titans, Per HC Mike Vrabel

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans are back in the Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Friday the team has been in contact with Clowney's representatives and submitted a contract offer to the three-time Pro Bowler:

Per ESPN's Diana Russini, the Titans and New Orleans Saints are "making strong pushes" for Clowney with the hope to have him signed and on the practice field by Monday.

The Titans have been linked to Clowney throughout the offseason. Russini reported on May 1 they had made "multiple offers" to the 27-year-old, but hadn't matched his "desired price tag."

It's unclear at this point in the offseason what Clowney's price might be, though NBC Sports' Peter King reported last month he likely wouldn't play for a deal worth less than $15 million.

Clowney spent last year with the Seattle Seahawks. He recorded three sacks in 13 games, his fewest in a single season with that many games played. The South Carolina alum did have four forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

Prior to last season, Clowney had made three straight Pro Bowl appearances while playing for the Houston Texans. He averaged 20 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss and eight sacks per season from 2016-18.

The Titans will open the regular season on Sept. 14 against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.