US Open Tennis 2020: TV Schedule, Start Times for Friday Night Draw

Day four at the U.S. Open saw most of the tournament favorites on both the men's and women's sides advance to the Third Round.

Serena Williams and fellow Americans Sofia Kenin, Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys breezed through their Thursday matches in straight sets. On the men's side, Dominic Thiem and last year's finalist, Daniil Medvedev, both won in straights, while Canadian youngster Felix Auger-Aliassime put a halt to Andy Murray's tournament run.

However, some of the top names were sent packing.

Milos Raonic was defeated by his countryman, Vasek Pospisil, after making it to the finals of the Western & Southern Open last week. Grigor Dimitrov was downed by Marton Fucsovics in a five-set contest that lasted nearly five hours.

The women's field saw more top names fall.

Two-time U.S. Open champion Victoria Azarenka maintained her momentum from the Western & Southern, needing just over an hour to dispatch of fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. Spanish-Venezuelan player Gabine Muguruza was also defeated in straight sets, and No. 9 seed Johanna Konta fell in three sets.

Most of the marquee names set to play on day five took the court in the morning or early afternoon, including former U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka as well as men's favorites Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

However, the night matches will feature the No. 1 player in the world on the men's side, Novak Djokovic, as well as two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova.

Here is a rundown of the schedule for Friday night's matches.

Schedule For Friday Night Draw

TV: ESPN 2, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+

Men's Singles: No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 28 Jan-Lennard Struff, 7 p.m. EST

Women's Singles: No. 6 Petra Kvitova vs. Jessica Pegula, immediately following Djokovic-Struff

Friday Night Preview

Djokovic is looking to remain undefeated in 2020 while also advancing to the Round of 16.

The Serbian had his hands full with Kyle Edmund on Wednesday, losing the first set and having to battle from behind. However, Djokovic had 51 winners en route to winning each of the next three sets. In fact, Djokovic has trailed by a set in three of his last four matches, though the adversity is seemingly making him stronger.

Struff won each of his first two matches with relative ease, and he had 14 aces against Michael Mmoh on Wednesday. The German won over 90 percent of the points on his first serve, and Djokovic—who defeated Struff in the quarterfinal of the Western & Southern Open—said he will be wary of the atmosphere playing in Arthur Ashe Stadium (h/t ATPTour.com):

“[Struff] is another big server. I obviously played a great match against him in the Western & Southern Open,” said Djokovic. “There are different conditions here, if we play on [Arthur Ashe Stadium]. He is a big server and there is not much breeze in here, so that probably helps the server. Let’s see. I like my chances in best-of-five.”

On the women's side, Kvitova is hoping to reach her first Round of 16 at the U.S. Open since 2017.

The two-time Wimbledon champ reached the quarterfinal at the Australian Open, and defeated each of her first two opponents in straight sets. She commented on the absence of fans after defeating Kateryna Kozlova on Wednesday, saying "The noise of the crowd" is something players will no longer take for granted after this experience.

Meanwhile, this is the first time the American Pegula has won consecutive matches at a Grand Slam in her entire career, and she will hope to make it three in a row against Kvitova. Pegula has played a lot of tennis already, needing all three sets in each of her first two matches. Can she stay fresh and pull off yet another upset in the women's field?

The stage is set for some top-flight players to take the court on Friday night in Flushing.

