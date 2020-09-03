Lovie Smith's Son Mikal Arrested on Pandering, Money Laundering, More Charges

Anonymous/Associated Press

Mikal Smith, the son of University of Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith, was arrested in Arizona on charges of pandering, receiving earnings from a prostitute, sex trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy.

TMZ Sports reported the news Thursday.

According to Cameron La Fontaine of KPNX 12, Mikal Smith is being held at Gilbert Chandler Jail on a $100,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Mikal Smith played defensive back for the Arizona Wildcats in 1996 and was an assistant coach on his father's staffs with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lovie Smith coached the Bears from 2004 through 2012 and the Buccaneers in 2014 and 2015. He has been the head coach for the Fighting Illini since the start of the 2016 campaign.