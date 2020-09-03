US Open Tennis 2020 Results: Thursday's Singles Bracket Winners, Scores, Stats

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Sofia Kenin extended her undefeated streak at Grand Slams in 2020 with an easy second-round victory Thursday at the 2020 US Open.

The No. 2 seed in the women's singles draw has lost two sets in nine matches in New York and at the Australian Open.

In her two matches at the USTA Tennis Center, Kenin has lost just 11 games, but she will likely face a tougher test in the third round against No. 27 Ons Jabeur.

Jabeur was one of six seeded players in the women's draw to advance to the third round through Thursday afternoon victories.

Two of the seeded women needed three sets to advance, while No. 10 Garbine Muguruza suffered the most notable upset.

On the men's side, Dominic Thiem and Andrey Rublev cruised to straight-set wins, while five other seeded men advanced to Saturday as well.

Top Men's Results

No. 2 Dominic Thiem def. Sumit Nagal, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

No. 8 Roberto Batista Agut def. Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 10 Andrey Rublev def. Gregoire Barrere, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 11 Karen Khachanov def. Andrey Kuznetsov, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1

No. 21 Alex de Minaur def. Richard Gasquet, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 7-5

No. 31 Marin Cilic def. Norbert Gombos, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5

Thiem cruised to his second victory in New York and eighth Grand Slam win of the season.

The Australian Open finalist's path to a potential title has been much easier than his start in Melbourne in January. Thiem needed five sets to reach the third round in the season's first major.

As it does for every player in both draws, the road becomes more difficult from here on out. Thiem will face Marin Cilic in the third round. Cilic is one of three previous Grand Slam champions in the men's field.

Rublev experienced a similar fate as Thiem, as he controlled the first two sets against Gregoire Barrere and outlasted his opponent in a third-set tiebreak.

The 10th-seeded Russian produced 13 aces and won 81 percent of his first-serve points. He also had 36 winners compared to 23 unforced errors.

Rublev should have an easier path to the fourth round since he is line to see an unseeded player.

Roberto Batista Agut, Alex de Minaur and Cilic were the only seeded men to drop a set, but each prevailed in four sets.

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev and No. 6 Matteo Berretini still have to play Thursday, as well as Andy Murray in the nightcap at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Top Women's Results

No. 2 Sofia Kenin def. Leylah Fernandez, 6-4, 6-3

Tsvetana Pirokova def. No. 10 Garbine Muguruza, 7-5, 6-3

No. 15 Maria Sakkari def. Bernanda Pera, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 18 Donna Vekic def. Patricia Tig, 6-2, 6-1

No. 20 Karolina Muchova def. Anna Kalinskaya, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 22 Amanda Anisimova def. Katrina Scott, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

No. 27 Ons Jabeur def. Kaia Kanepi, 7-6 (10-8), 6-0

Kenin has been fantastic in her first two victories.

The highest seed remaining in the women's singles draw needed one hour and 21 minutes to dispatch Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Kenin converted on 78 percent of her first-serve points and was accurate on her second serve by winning seven of 11 of those points.

Next up for the No. 2 seed is a potentially tricky matchup with Jabeur, who advanced to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

Jabeur survived a first-set tiebreak against Kaia Kanepi before sweeping the second set to claim her victory.

The most impressive result of the afternoon came from No. 22 Amanda Anisimova, who overcame a disappointing first set to down American teenager Katrina Scott.

Anisimova committed 48 unforced errors and converted on 41 percent of receiving points, but she rallied back in the second and third sets to stay alive in the tournament.

The one upset that did happen came from Tsvetana Pirokova, who stunned two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza in straight sets.

Elise Mertens, Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens are among the seeded women that will hit the courts later Thursday afternoon and evening.

