Fantasy Football 2020 Positional Rankings Cheat Sheet and Top ADP Values

Nick Wass/Associated Press

With the NFL's first regular-season game slated to kick off Thursday, we're entering the final week of the fantasy draft season. If you've put off preparing for your draft, now is the time for a good, old-fashioned cram session.

Here, you'll find a cheat sheet for the most important positions in fantasy: QB, RB, WR and TE. You'll also find a look at some high-upside targets based on their current average draft positions (ADP) from FantasyPros.

These aren't full-on sleepers, but they are players who can provide a lot of fantasy value while still being relatively early selections.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Video Play Button Videos you might like

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

7. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

8. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

10. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't trending as a top-10 fantasy signal-caller, but this may be due to the fact that he is coming off of an injury-plagued season that was cut short after eight games.

The 32-year-old was remarkable in those eight games and on pace to be one of the best quarterback options in fantasy. If his statistics were prorated over a 16-game season, he would have produced 4,998 passing yards and 38 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions.

With weapons such as Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, T.J. Hockenson and D'Andre Swift at his disposal, Stafford should reach those numbers in 2020.

If healthy, he should be a top-10 fantasy quarterback. With an ADP of just 101, he's likely to be one of the last starting quarterbacks taken in most drafts, but he'll definitely be capable of taking teams to the playoffs.

Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

7. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

8. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

9. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

10. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

11. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

12. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

13. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

14. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

15. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is expected to be a top-10 fantasy back in 2020. His backfield-mate Kareem Hunt, is not being as widely valued, though. With an ADP of 70, he isn't quite being viewed as a traditional backup, but he is being undervalued as a PPR option.

Hunt will be the primary receiving back in Cleveland, and he's in peak physical form after missing half of last season due to suspension.

"He's fully healthy and he knows at one point in time he led the league in rushing," running backs coach Stump Mitchell said, per Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. "...He's hoping to have the opportunity to showcase what he can do again."

In his eight games last season, the 25-year-old caught 37 passes, three touchdowns and produced 464 scrimmage yards. This puts him on pace for 74 catches and 928 yards and six scores—and his numbers could be even stronger in his second Cleveland season.

Wide Receivers

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

4. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

5. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

10. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

11. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

12. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

13. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

14. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

15. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton fell off the fantasy map last season, missing six games and finishing with just 501 yards and five touchdowns.

However, the move to Philip Rivers from Jacoby Brissett should help the 30-year-old's numbers tremendously, and he should have the sort of production he had with Andrew Luck under center.

Two years ago, Hilton caught 76 passes for 1,270 yards and six touchdowns. He and Rivers are already forming the chemistry needed to have those numbers again.

"The best receivers I have been around, they have a great feel for the game, and T.Y. has that, whether it be throttling on a route or being ready for a back-shoulder or a little bit of that unspoken communication that you have that we can kind of get on the same page," Rivers said, per Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com.

Hilton has the upside of a WR1, but with an ADP of 61, he certainly isn't being valued like it.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

5. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

7. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

8. Evan Engram, New York Giants

9. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

10. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns

Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Hayden Hurst isn't being drafted as highly as tight ends such as Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper, but he's likely to end up with them in the second tier of starting TEs.

The 27-year-old was a bit of a statistical disappointment in his two years with the Baltimore Ravens, but this was largely the product of him being behind Mark Andrews on the depth chart. With the Atlanta Falcons, he'll have the chance to be the primary pass-catching tight end and one of Matt Ryan's top targets.

Based on the numbers Hooper produced over the past two seasons—1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns total—Hurst might even expect better numbers than players like Henry (652 yards and five scores) or Tyler Higbee (734 yards and three scores) produced last season.

There's a bit of risk involved with Hurst because he's never had a full-time starting opportunity before. However, his upside is enormous, and he's a great middle-round target (114 ADP) if you're not going after Travis Kelce or George Kittle at the top.