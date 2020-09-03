Bucs' Bruce Arians: Ronald Jones Is 'Our Guy' Despite Leonard Fournette Contract

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Ronald Jones II hasn't lost his starting running back job just yet.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters Jones is still "our guy" despite the Wednesday signing of Leonard Fournette.

"That's one area where nicks and bruises can really add up. When you can get a player of that caliber ... he'll fit right in. We'll see what role happens. Ro-Jo's our guy," Arians said Thursday.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.