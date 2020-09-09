Making the Case for (Almost) Every MLB Team to Make the Postseason

1 of 24

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks came into the year with good intentions, but injuries and disappointing performances forced a sell-off at the trade deadline. But don't worry, they should regroup and be back next season.

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox actually looked pretty good at the outset of 2020. But in the wake of the Mookie Betts trade and Chris Sale's Tommy John surgery, it's not surprising that they've been completely non-competitive. Unlike the D-backs, they may need to rebuild for a couple of years.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals never were going to contend this season, so it's no big surprise that they haven't. But at least they have some bright spots (i.e., Hunter Dozier, Brad Keller and Josh Staumont) that bode well for their future.

Los Angeles Angels

Another year, another disappointing turn from the Angels. Their newly formed Mike Trout-Anthony Rendon superduo has more or less lived up to expectations, yet the pitching side of the club's contention equation is still a mess.

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates were only going to contend in 2020 if everything that went wrong for them in 2019 suddenly went right. Because that hasn't happened, the writing on the wall says that a thorough rebuild is necessary.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers were actually 10-9 at one point, but even then their depth issues were easy to notice. Those issues have since sunk the team and raised a question of how much longer they can stave off a rebuild.

Washington Nationals

Juan Soto is the best hitter in baseball. Trea Turner is having a heck of a season in his own right. Otherwise, the defending World Series champions just haven't had the same level of star power and depth that they had in 2019.