NHL Playoffs 2020: Updated Bracket After Avalanche Win

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Colorado Avalanche forced a Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal playoff series with the Dallas Stars thanks to a 4-1 win on Wednesday evening.

Three of the semifinals are still in action, while the Tampa Bay Lightning are safely through after beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in their second-round battle.

Seven teams remain in the NHL playoff field overall, and the Stanley Cup winner will either (a) be a first-time champion or (b) win the Cup for the first time in at least 16 years.

The Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights have never won. The Stars (1999), Lightning (2004), New York Islanders (1983), Philadelphia Flyers (1975) and Avalanche (2001) have all waited a while since their last title.

We'll see some new blood lift the Cup shortly, but for now, the conference semifinal round must be decided. Here's a look at where the NHL bracket stands alongside a quick recap of the Avs' Game 6 win.

NHL Bracket

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Eastern Conference First Round

1. Philadelphia Flyers def. 8. Montreal Canadiens, 4-2

2. Tampa Bay Lightning def. 7. Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-1

6. New York Islanders def. 3. Washington Capitals, 4-1

4. Boston Bruins def. 5. Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1

Eastern Conference Semifinals

2. Tampa Bay Lightning def. 4. Boston Bruins, 4-1

6. New York Islanders lead 1. Philadelphia Flyers, 3-2

Eastern Conference Finals

2. Tampa Bay Lightning vs. 6. New York Islanders or 1. Philadelphia Flyers

Western Conference First Round

1. Vegas Golden Knights def. 8. Chicago Blackhawks, 4-1

2. Colorado Avalanche def. 7. Arizona Coyotes, 4-1

3. Dallas Stars def. 6. Calgary Flames, 4-2

5. Vancouver Canucks def. 4. St. Louis Blues, 4-2

Western Conference Semifinals

1. Vegas Golden Knights lead 5. Vancouver Canucks, 3-2

3. Dallas Stars tied with 2. Colorado Avalanche, 3-3

Western Conference Finals

1. Vegas Golden Knights or 5. Vancouver Canucks vs. 2. Colorado Avalanche or 3. Dallas Stars

Stanley Cup Finals

Eastern Conference winner vs. Western Conference winner

Avalanche 4, Stars 1

The Avs responded to Dallas' opening goal with four unanswered tallies of their own to force a Game 7.

Nikita Zadorov, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon scored the Avs' goals. MacKinnon was the lone multipoint scorer of the night, adding a helper on the Rantanen goal.

Michael Hutchinson made 27 saves for the Avs.

Zadorov got a little help from the post for the Avs' first goal, which came with time winding down in the first period:

Then Makar got a little help from Stars goalie Anton Khudobin's helmet as his shot from the slot deflected in for the eventual game-winner:

The rookie defenseman continued to dominate this postseason, and he now stands atop a list on his own:

A Rantanen one-timer after some nifty puck-handling and a pass from MacKinnon at 3:21 of the third gave the Avs some insurance.

MacKinnon added an empty-netter with under three minutes remaining to seal the win.

The Stars' lone goal was courtesy of Miro Heiskanen thanks to this shot from outside the faceoff circle at 17:35 of the first:

Mattias Janmark and Denis Gurianov were credited with the assists. In goal, Anton Khudobin stopped 20 of 23 shots.

What's Next?

The Avs and Stars will play Game 7 on Friday evening, with the NBC Sports Network televising the game.

The winner will play the team who emerges from the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks matchup. Vegas leads that one 3-2 and will look to close it out on Thursday at 9:45 p.m. ET.

On the other half of the bracket, the New York Islanders hope to finish off the Philadelphia Flyers in their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup. The Isles and Flyers will play Game 6 on Thursday at 7 p.m., with New York up 3-2.