US Open Tennis 2020: TV Schedule, Start Times for Wednesday Night Draw

The No. 4 seeds in the two U.S. Open singles draws hit Arthur Ashe Stadium under the lights Wednesday.

Naomi Osaka is looking for an easier path to victory in the second round after she was pushed to three sets in Monday's opening round.

Stefanos Tsitsipas did not have any trouble in his first match at the USTA National Tennis Center, and a similar result is expected to push him toward the third round.

Osaka and Tsitsipas will try to continue the perfect record of seeded players in night matches at Ashe Stadium—4-0 through two days.

U.S. Open Wednesday Night Schedule

TV: ESPN2 (7-11 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Full schedule of play can be found on USOpen.org.

Picks

No. 4 Naomi Osaka over Camila Giorgi

Osaka was not as dominant as the other top seeds Monday, as she needed three sets to beat Misaki Doi.

The one area she must clean up Wednesday against Camila Giorgi is unforced errors, as she committed 38 in her opening match.

The 2018 US Open champion also needs to refine the accuracy of her first serve. Forty-six of her 91 first serves were called in against Doi.

If she is more accurate with that part of her game, Osaka should make quick work of Giorgi since she won points on 76 percent of her first serves.

Giorgi also experienced some struggles on serve in her three-set victory, as 49 percent of her first serves were called in and she won 61 percent of those points.

The unseeded Italian player was broken early by Alison van Uytvanck before recovering to win the second and third sets.

If Osaka is able to break Giorgi early, she could be on the way to a fairly easy victory.

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas over Maxime Cressy

Tsitsipas appears to have an easy path to the final eight in the men's draw.

The two seeded players in his portion of the bracket, Cristian Garin and Borna Coric, did not make it past the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open and have two fourth-round Grand Slam appearances between them.

To solidify that status, Tsitsipas can't look past any of his opponents and must continue to work on his strengths.

The men's No. 4 seed lost four games to Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round and was on court for an hour and 38 minutes.

In the straight-set win, the Greek player won 90 percent of his first-serve points, recorded 38 winners and took 13 of 17 net points.

Maxime Cressy should not pose too much of a threat to Tsitsipas, even if he produced 59 winners in his opening match.

If Tsitsipas continues to be strong on his serve and works well at the net again, he could have a second straight three-set victory in the bag.

