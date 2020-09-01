Potential Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Saints RB Alvin Kamara

0 of 5

David Grunfeld/Associated Press

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints may be heading for a breakup.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Saints are "open to" trade offers for their star running back. While their first option is to sign him to a long-term deal, per Jeff Duncan of The Athletic, they'd seek a first-round pick in any trade.

Since 2017, Kamara ranks fifth leaguewide in yards from scrimmage (4,476). He also won the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year award and has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his three NFL seasons.

As such, he wants more money.

According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, Kamara is eyeing a deal near the four-year, $64 million extension Christian McCaffrey signed this offseason. The Saints are "comfortable" making him one of the league's five highest-paid running backs, but the two sides still have a gulf to overcome.

If they don't reach an agreement soon, Kamara could be on the move before Week 1. Based on need, cap space and roster fit, the following five teams in particular should inquire about him.