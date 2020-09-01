Serena Williams Beats Kristie Ahn, Sets US Open Record with 102 Singles Wins

Blake SchusterAnalyst IISeptember 1, 2020

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a match against Kristie Ahn, of the United States, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Serena Williams breezed through her first round matchup at the U.S. Open, defeating fellow American Kristie Ahn in straight sets (7-5, 6-3) Tuesday evening.

It was Williams' 102nd victory at the U.S. Open, setting a record for both men and women. 

The No. 3 seed will face Margarita Gasparyan in the second round. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.