Serena Williams Beats Kristie Ahn, Sets US Open Record with 102 Singles Wins

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Serena Williams breezed through her first round matchup at the U.S. Open, defeating fellow American Kristie Ahn in straight sets (7-5, 6-3) Tuesday evening.

It was Williams' 102nd victory at the U.S. Open, setting a record for both men and women.

The No. 3 seed will face Margarita Gasparyan in the second round.

