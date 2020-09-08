US Open Tennis 2020: TV Schedule, Live Stream for Tuesday Afternoon

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Jennifer Brady will look to extend her career-best run at a Grand Slam when she takes on Yulian Putintseva in the Tuesday afternoon quarterfinal match of the 2020 U.S. Open. On the men's side, afternoon viewers can watch No. 4 Alexander "Sascha" Zverev as he looks to avoid an upset from No. 27 Borna Coric.

Zverev is on the verge of making the second Grand Slam semifinal of his career following his stellar run at the Australian Open in January. He would be the first German to win the U.S. Open since Boris Becker won as a representative of West Germany in 1989.

Brady is one of three American women still in the running for the U.S. Open title. Shelby Rogers plays No. 4 Naomi Osaka in the primetime quarterfinal match Tuesday, while No. 3 Serena Williams will face Tsvetana Prionka on Wednesday.

The primetime men's quarterfinal on Tuesday is a matchup between No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta and No. 12 Denis Shapovalov. Carreno Busta advanced to the quarterfinal because of Djokovic's disqualification's in the round of 16.

Here's how to catch the action.

US Open Tuesday Schedule

TV: ESPN 12 p.m. ET (early play) ESPN 7 p.m. ET (primetime)

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Afternoon Preview

At 25 years old, Brady may finally be figuring out the holes in her game. She won her first WTA singles title in August at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky. The result pushed her to a career-high WTA ranking of No. 40. She was bounced in the first round of the Western & Southern Open, the tournament leading up to the U.S. Open, but that hasn't fazed her. Through four rounds at Flushing Meadows, Brady has yet to lose a set.

According to Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, Brady went out of her comfort zone to change her career trajectory:

"Going against the currents in tennis, Brady left the traditional tennis training turf of Florida last winter for the cold of Regensburg, Germany, working with the coach Michael Geserer and fitness trainer Daniel Pohl. She lived in a small rented apartment in Regensburg, training six days a week and resting on Sundays, quickly learning that nearly everything in Regensburg is closed on Sundays."

Brady will have to be on top of her game against Putintseva, another 25-year-old who has a bit more late-stage Grand Slam experience. Putintseva has twice made the quarterfinals at the French Open (2016 and 2018). She's coming off an upset win over No. 8 Petra Martic of Croatia, and is well aware of the threat Brady poses.

She's a really good player, even though we played, like, a long time ago, I think two, three years ago, she was already, like, having a good game style, you know, moving a lot and taking forehand, big serve. I think I just need to focus on my game and prepare for a good match," said Putintseva, per WTATennis.com's Alex Macpherson.

As for the men's side of the tournament, the intrigue there is what will happen now that Djokovic is out. All eight players left in the field are looking for their first Grand Slam title, which for many will be a refreshing break from the years-long stranglehold that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic (and to a lesser extent, Andy Murray) have held over the sport.

“Now it gets interesting. Now I think is the time where it gets really interesting,” said Zverev of the opportunity to crown a fresh-faced champion at the U.S. Open, per Forbes.com's Adam Zagoria.

In this pandemic-interrupted year of tennis, Zverev, 23, has done well to recapture the scintillating form that took him to the Australian Open semifinals in January. After going to four sets in his first three matches at the U.S. Open, Zverev made brutally quick work of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the round of 16, winning 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.

His opponent, Coric, is no pushover. The 23-year-old Croatian is ranked No. 32 in the world and won a grueling five-setter against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round of this tournament. Zverev may be the higher-ranked player at No. 7 in the world, but Coric appears to have his number. According to ATPTour.com, Coric has a 3-1 head-to-head record against Zverev, including a second-round victory at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Both players have great potential, and the winner will have a great opportunity to become the avatar of tennis' future if they can capture a U.S. Open title.