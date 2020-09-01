Leonard Fournette Reportedly Files Grievance over Jaguars Contract After Release

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Leonard Fournette isn't done with the Jacksonville Jaguars even if the team is moving on from him.

The recently released tailback has filed a grievance against his former club to recover the $4.167 million base salary from the contract the Jags voided, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Jacksonville placed Fournette on waivers Monday following three seasons with the club.

