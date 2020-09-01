Taylor Decker, Lions Agree to 6-Year, $85M Contract Extension

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions are extending the contract of their first-round pick from 2016, giving offensive tackle Taylor Decker a six-year, $85 million deal just ahead of Week 1.

Decker's representatives at AMDG Sports announced the deal, which included $37.5 million guaranteed.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

