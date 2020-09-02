Each NHL Team's Top Trade Chip to Unload This Offseason

0 of 31

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It didn't take long for the Toronto Maple Leafs to make a significant trade following their elimination from the NHL postseason. On Aug. 25, they shipped winger Kasperi Kapanen to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a multiplayer deal. The move could signal an active trade market in an offseason unlike any other in NHL history.

Because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic upon league revenue, the salary cap will remain at $81.5 million for 2020-21. That could force some teams, like the Leafs, to make cost-cutting trades before next season, perhaps by moving a core player like goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Teams that failed to qualify for the 2020 playoffs or those eliminated early from the postseason could go shopping for players to address their roster weaknesses. Others could attempt to move players who no longer fit into their future plans.

Here's a look at the top trade chip for each NHL team to unload during the offseason. Salary-cap space and roster needs were factored into this listing.