Each NHL Team's Top Trade Chip to Unload This Offseason

Each NHL Team's Top Trade Chip to Unload This OffseasonSeptember 2, 2020
It didn't take long for the Toronto Maple Leafs to make a significant trade following their elimination from the NHL postseason. On Aug. 25, they shipped winger Kasperi Kapanen to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a multiplayer deal. The move could signal an active trade market in an offseason unlike any other in NHL history.
Because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic upon league revenue, the salary cap will remain at $81.5 million for 2020-21. That could force some teams, like the Leafs, to make cost-cutting trades before next season, perhaps by moving a core player like goaltender Frederik Andersen.
Teams that failed to qualify for the 2020 playoffs or those eliminated early from the postseason could go shopping for players to address their roster weaknesses. Others could attempt to move players who no longer fit into their future plans.
Here's a look at the top trade chip for each NHL team to unload during the offseason. Salary-cap space and roster needs were factored into this listing.
Anaheim Ducks: Josh Manson
This season was a lousy one for the Anaheim Ducks. They finished 13th in the Western Conference with 67 points in 71 games, missing the playoffs for the second straight year. That could send general manager Bob Murray into the trade market for help, perhaps making Josh Manson a valuable bargaining chip.
The Ducks struggled at both ends of the rink, but their lack of scoring punch was their biggest weakness, finishing 29th in goals per game (2.56). To address that problem, Murray might have to shop one of his top three defensemen.
At 6'3" and 224 pounds, the 28-year-old Manson is a big-bodied, right-shot defenseman who regularly logs over 20 minutes per game. He would be enticing to clubs with scoring depth seeking an experienced defensive presence on their blue line.
Manson also carries a cap friendly $4.1 million annual average value for the next two seasons. His 12-team no-trade clause will limit where he could be moved.
Arizona Coyotes: Oliver Ekman-Larsson
The recent departure of John Chayka as Arizona Coyotes general manager sparked speculation that changes could be coming to their roster. Captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson is among the notable Coyotes surfacing in the rumor mill.
On Aug. 22, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Ekman-Larsson's future could be worth following. The 29-year-old defenseman has seven years remaining on his contract with an annual salary-cap hit of $8.3 million and a full no-movement clause. Nevertheless, Friedman suggested it could come down to whatever ownership and the new general manager want to do.
The Coyotes have $80.3 million invested in 17 players for 2020-21, with left wing Taylor Hall due to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. They'll get $5.3 million in cap relief with Marian Hossa on long-term injury reserve, but that won't be enough to re-sign Hall and address other roster needs.
Trading their top defenseman and captain in Ekman-Larsson would be a bold move signaling perhaps a major shake-up by the Coyotes. Despite his hefty cap hit, he would draw interest in the trade market and fetch a solid return.
Boston Bruins: Jake DeBrusk
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk exceeded 40 points in each of his first two seasons, including 27 goals last season. With 19 goals and 35 points in 65 games this season, he was on pace for another 20-goal, 40-point campaign when the schedule was derailed by the pandemic. Nevertheless, he could become an offseason trade chip.
The Bruins have $65.9 million invested in 20 players for 2020-21. DeBrusk, 23, is a restricted free agent completing his entry-level contract. While he lacks arbitration rights, he's due a significant raise. On July 6, NBC Sports Boston's Joe Haggerty reported DeBrusk's agent, Rick Valette, seemed to brush aside the idea of his client accepting a hometown discount.
Haggerty observed players from DeBrusk's draft year (2015), such as Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser ($5.9 million annually), Philadelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny ($5.5 million) and Winnipeg Jets winger Kyle Connor ($7.1 million), earned big raises. Similar amounts for DeBrusk could take a big chunk out of the Bruins' cap space.
Another factor is Bruins defenseman Torey Krug, who's due to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. He could seek a substantial raise over his current $5.3 million cap hit. If the Bruins re-sign Krug and the cost of re-signing DeBrusk proves expensive, the latter could end up on the trade block.
Buffalo Sabres: Brandon Montour
Another disappointing season resulted in a front-office shake-up for the Buffalo Sabres. Significant offseason roster changes could be afoot under new general manager Kevyn Adams, with Brandon Montour a possible trade candidate.
Acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks by Adams' predecessor last season, Montour is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. On July 5, the Buffalo News' Lance Lysowski reported the 26-year-old puck-moving defenseman struggled this season under head coach Ralph Krueger's system.
Montour is completing a two-year deal worth an annual average value of $3.4 million. He could draw attention from clubs seeking an experienced, affordable blueliner with a right-hand shot.
The Sabres need more secondary scoring among their forward lines. Perhaps Adams could use Montour to target cap-strapped clubs to pry away a scoring forward.
Calgary Flames: Johnny Gaudreau
Another early playoff exit could lead to some big offseason changes for the Calgary Flames. Left wing Johnny Gaudreau could be among their trade candidates.
From 2015-16 to 2018-19, Gaudreau led the Flames in scoring, culminating in a career-best 99-point performance in '18-'19. However, the 27-year-old winger's production tumbled this season to 58 points in 70 games. His lack of postseason production is also a concern.
On Aug. 21, Sportsnet's Eric Francis suggested Gaudreau "likely played his last game as a Calgary Flame." He felt the 5'7", 165-pounder's style of play doesn't work in the playoffs, when defenses tighten and intensity increases. Francis also criticized Gaudreau's leadership and defensive abilities.
If Flames general manager Brad Treliving shares Francis' opinion, he could put Gaudreau on the block. Despite the diminutive winger's defensive flaws, his scoring would be prized by rebuilding clubs lacking offensive punch. He's under contract for two more years with an annual salary-cap hit of $6.8 million and lacks no-trade protection until 2021-22.
Carolina Hurricanes: Jake Gardiner
After a decade of frustration, the Carolina Hurricanes reached the playoffs this year for the second straight season. With $72.4 million invested in 16 players, however, they have little wiggle room under the $81.5 million salary cap. A cost-cutting deal involving Jake Gardiner might alleviate that problem.
The Hurricanes have one of the deepest defense corps in the NHL. Three blueliners—Joel Edmundson, Sami Vatanen and Trevor van Riemsdyk—are unrestricted free agents. Another, Haydn Fleury, is a restricted free agent.
Gardiner was signed last summer to a four-year contract worth an annual average value of $4.1 million but spent most of this season on their third defense pairing. Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell could give some thought to moving the 30-year-old blueliner to free up cap space for other signings.
Despite his placement on the Hurricanes' defense corps, Gardiner still managed 24 points in 68 games. He has a seven-team no-trade list, but that still gives Waddell a wide selection of trade partners. Perhaps a rebuilding team seeking an experienced puck-moving defenseman at a reasonable salary could come calling.
Chicago Blackhawks: Brandon Saad
The Chicago Blackhawks once again find themselves in an offseason salary-cap bind. They have $74.1 million committed to 19 players. General manager Stan Bowman could be forced to move left wing Brandon Saad to free up some much-needed cap dollars.
Saad, 27, has a year remaining on his contract with a salary-cap hit of $6 million and a 10-team trade list. He's a good top-six forward who reached the 20-goal plateau this season for the fifth time in the past eight seasons.
Goaltender Corey Crawford becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason while forwards Dylan Strome and Calder Trophy finalist Dominik Kubalik are restricted free agents. Bowman must free up sufficient cap room to re-sign them. With Saad eligible for UFA status next year, he could prove too expensive to retain.
Saad's two-ways skills and 20-goal ability could draw attention from contenders seeking depth at the left-wing position. Those with sufficient cap space could be willing to ink him to a contract extension. He could fetch an affordable, young NHL-ready player or perhaps a draft pick and a promising prospect.
Colorado Avalanche: Nikita Zadorov
The Colorado Avalanche will enter the offseason with $59.1 million invested in 14 players. Nikita Zadorov is among their restricted free agents. The cost of keeping the 25-year-old defenseman in the fold could turn him into a trade candidate.
At 6'6" and 235 pounds, Zadorov is a big, shutdown defenseman. Completing a one-year contract worth $3.2 million with arbitration rights, he could seek a more lucrative long-term deal.
He's not the only one who could seek a big raise. Blueliner Ryan Graves and forwards Andre Burakovsky and Valeri Nichushkin also have arbitration rights, while Tyson Jost is completing his entry-level contract. General manager Joe Sakic must also decide if he'll re-sign or replace unrestricted free agents Vladislav Namestnikov, Matt Nieto, Mark Barberio and Kevin Connauton.
Sakic must ensure he has enough salary-cap room to re-sign blueliner Cale Makar, goaltender Philipp Grubauer and captain Gabriel Landeskog next year. If Zadorov's asking price gets too expensive, he could end up on the trade block.
Columbus Blue Jackets: Josh Anderson
A shoulder injury cost Josh Anderson most of the 2019-20 season. With the Columbus Blue Jackets carrying limited salary-cap space and in need of scoring punch, the 26-year-old right winger could end up on the offseason trade block.
Before this season, Anderson established himself as an effective power forward. The 6'3", 222-pounder is a big, physical winger with a decent scoring touch, netting a career-high 27 goals and 47 points in 2018-19. He's a restricted free agent completing a three-year, $5.5 million contract with arbitration rights.
The Jackets, meanwhile, have $76.3 million tied up in 23 players. They could get $5.9 million in cap relief if center Brandon Dubinsky remains on long-term injury reserve, but most of that could go toward re-signing center Pierre-Luc Dubois.
Anderson's shoulder injury and arbitration rights could complicate efforts to re-sign him. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen could consider shipping him out to clear room for a proven scorer.
Dallas Stars: Andrew Cogliano
The Dallas Stars will go into the offseason with $62.9 million invested in 16 players. With several key players to re-sign, they could be forced to shed some salary. Veteran forward Andrew Cogliano could become a trade option.
Cogliano, 33, is a speedy and versatile checking-line forward who can skate at center or on the wing. He has a year remaining on his contract worth $3.3 million annually with a six-team no-trade list.
The Stars have three good young forwards in Roope Hintz, Denis Gurianov and Radek Faksa becoming restricted free agents at season's end, with Faksa carrying arbitration rights. Meanwhile, backup goaltender Anton Khudobin is an unrestricted free agent.
While the Stars have cap room to re-sign them all, the combined cost could eat up valuable space. That could force general manager Jim Nill to consider moving a veteran like Cogliano.
Detroit Red Wings: Anthony Mantha
Detroit Red Wings right winger Anthony Mantha is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this offseason. The 6'5", 234-pounder skates well for a big man, plays either wing and possesses very good offensive skills. Turning 26 on Sept. 16, he could have a long future with the Red Wings.
However, Mantha has also been hampered by injuries throughout his NHL career. He was limited to 67 games in 2018-19 and 43 games this season. He's completing a two-year, $6.6 million contract.
The Red Wings have $46.8 million tied up in 10 players next season, giving them plenty of salary-cap space to re-sign Mantha and their other notable free agents. Nevertheless, things could get tricky if the winger's representatives seek a big-money contract extension.
Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman must decide if Mantha is worth a potentially expensive long-term deal. If he's not comfortable with that, perhaps the big winger will hit the trade block.
Edmonton Oilers: Adam Larsson
A lack of secondary scoring and reliable goaltending contributed to the Edmonton Oilers' elimination from the qualifying round by the Chicago Blackhawks. It could force general manager Ken Holland to consider shopping a defenseman like Adam Larsson for a scoring forward or a goaltender.
Larsson, 27, is a skilled top-four blueliner with good size (6'3", 208 lbs) who can log over 20 minutes per game. He's also a right-shot defenseman, an ability that could make him enticing in this year's trade market.
Recent trade speculation suggests Larsson could be a trade chip to bring in a depth scorer for the Oilers. On Aug. 14, the Edmonton Journal's David Staples cited Sportsnet analyst Brian Burke telling Oilers insider Bob Stauffer that Larsson could be a good fit with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
With $71.2 million tied up in 16 players next season, Holland must shed salary or do a player-for-player deal to address his roster needs. Larsson's affordable $4.2 million salary-cap hit for 2020-21 and lack of no-trade protection could make him a good trade chip.
Florida Panthers: Mike Matheson
The Florida Panthers' elimination from the qualifying round by the New York Islanders led to the club parting ways with general manager Dale Tallon. It could also result in a roster shakeup and perhaps some cost-cutting moves. Mike Matheson could be part of those changes.
Matheson's performance has declined over the last two years. The 26-year-old defenseman struggled this season during head coach Joel Quenneville's first year behind the Panthers' bench. He was a healthy scratch from the final two games against the Islanders.
Signed to an eight-year, $39 million contract extension on Oct. 7, 2017, Matheson was expected to become a mainstay on the Panthers' blue line. His recent difficulties, combined with the Panthers' inability to become a playoff contender, could make him expendable.
The remaining six years on Matheson's contract could be a sticking point in the trade market, but he lacks no-trade protection next season and carries a reasonable $4.9 million cap hit. Perhaps a rival club could gamble on him regaining his form with a change of scenery.
Los Angeles Kings: Jonathan Quick
The Los Angeles Kings are rebuilding under general manager Rob Blake. As he continues to transition his roster toward younger, affordable players, he could consider shedding one of his expensive veterans such as goaltender Jonathan Quick.
Among the Kings' high-priced veterans, Quick and center Jeff Carter are the only ones lacking no-trade protection. The 34-year-old goaltender has three seasons remaining on his contract with an annual average value of $5.8 million. However, his actual salary will be $3.5 million next season, $3 million in 2021-22, and $2.5 million in 2022-23.
The decline in Quick's actual salary could make him an attractive option for budget clubs in need of veteran goaltending. While plagued by groin and knee injuries in the past, he's still an effective netminder when healthy. Perhaps he'd benefit from a reduced workload on a deeper roster.
Blake already traded away a goaltender earlier this season by shipping Jack Campbell to the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, he could consider shedding Quick's cap hit in favor of a more affordable mentor for the promising Calvin Petersen.
Minnesota Wild: Jonas Brodin
Following the Minnesota Wild's elimination from the qualifying round last month, the Pioneer Press' Dane Mizutani reported general manager Bill Guerin indicated changes could be coming to the roster. That could include testing defenseman Jonas Brodin's value in the trade market.
On Aug. 11, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Guerin at times indicated a willingness to listen to offers for Brodin or Matt Dumba during the season. While Dumba has three years left on his contract, Brodin becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer.
A top-four defenseman, the 27-year-old Brodin netted a career-high 28 points in 69 games this season. He also carries an affordable $4.2 million salary-cap hit next season.
Mizutani reported Guerin was disappointed in his goaltending and could be in the market for a center. While the Wild general manager acknowledged teams don't trade first-line centers, perhaps a skilled blueliner like Brodin could fetch someone to fill the second-line position.
Montreal Canadiens: Max Domi
This was a difficult season for Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi. Coming off a career-best 72-point performance in 2018-19, his stats tumbled to 44 points in 71 games this season. He also managed just three assists in 10 postseason appearances.
That decline sparked media speculation suggesting Domi has played his final game with the Canadiens. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman suggested the Pittsburgh Penguins could be a destination before they acquired Kasperi Kapanen from the Toronto Maple Leafs (h/t Hooks Orpik of Pensburgh).
Domi, 25, is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. If negotiations prove contentious, perhaps general manager Marc Bergevin could put him on the trade block. The rise of promising young centers Nick Suzuki and Jesperi Kotkaniemi could also make it easier to part ways with Domi.
The Canadiens need a skilled top-four, left-side defenseman. Bergevin could package Domi with one of his 14 picks in this year's draft to address that need.
Nashville Predators: Kyle Turris
The Nashville Predators have steadily declined since reaching the 2017 Stanley Cup Final and winning the 2018 Presidents' Trophy. With $72.2 million tied up in 17 players, general manager David Poile could consider making a cost-cutting trade or two, with center Kyle Turris as the most likely option.
Acquired from the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 5, 2017, and signed to a six-year, $36 million contract extension, Turris netted 42 points in 63 games with the Predators in '17-18. Injuries and inconsistency have since hampered his performance as he managed 23 points in 55 games in 2018-19 and 31 points in 62 games this season.
Turris might benefit from a change of scenery. He lacks no-trade protection, but his $6 million annual salary could be a significant stumbling block. Poile could buy him out, but the Predators would be carrying $2 million in dead cap space until 2027-28.
Trading Turris could be a daunting challenge for Poile. He might have to package the 31-year-old center with a draft pick or prospect or retain part of his salary to make the deal more palatable.
New Jersey Devils: Kyle Palmieri
This was a season of change for the New Jersey Devils. General manager Ray Shero and head coach John Hynes were fired. Wingers Taylor Hall and Blake Coleman and defenseman Andy Greene were traded. More roster changes could be in store, perhaps involving right wing Kyle Palmieri.
Palmieri, 29, has been a model of offensive consistency for the Devils. He's reached or exceeded 24 goals and 44 points in each of the last five seasons. With 45 points in 65 games, he was within reach of another 50-point campaign before COVID-19 brought the Devils' season to a premature end.
Palmieri's contract status, however, could determine his future in New Jersey. He'll be eligible for unrestricted free-agent status at the end of next season. Given his offensive reliability, he could seek a long-term extension with a significant raise over his current $4.7 million cap hit.
With only $36.3 million invested in eight players for 2021-22, the Devils have ample space to re-sign Palmieri. However, that could depend upon new general manager Tom Fitzgerald's willingness to make a long-term commitment to a player turning 30 on Feb. 1.
If an offseason contract extension cannot be worked out, Palmieri could end up on the trade block.
New York Islanders: Nick Leddy
The New York Islanders will be in a salary-cap bind entering the offseason. They've got $73.4 million invested in 21 players for next season, with first-line center Mathew Barzal due for a significant raise coming off his entry-level contract. It could make Nick Leddy a cost-cutting casualty.
Leddy, 29, is a smooth-skating, puck-moving defenseman with six seasons of 31 or more points on his resume, including three 40-plus-point campaigns. His offensive numbers have declined over the last two years due to head coach Barry Trotz's defensive system, but he remains an effective blueliner.
The Islanders also have a good crop of younger defensemen in Adam Pelech, Ryan Pulock, Devon Toews and Scott Mayfield taking on larger roles. Pulock and Toews are restricted free agents with arbitration rights at the end of this season. Meanwhile, the promising Noah Dobson is waiting in the wings.
That blue-line depth could make Leddy the odd man out. He lacks no-trade protection, and moving him out would clear $5.5 million annually from the Isles' payroll.
New York Rangers: Henrik Lundqvist
Henrik Lundqvist's long career with the New York Rangers could be drawing to a close in the offseason. With the club committed to Igor Shesterkin as its new starter and Alexandar Georgiev as his backup, the 38-year-old King Henrik no longer rules between the pipes for the Blueshirts.
Moving Lundqvist, however, could prove difficult. He has a year remaining on his contract with a salary-cap hit of $8.5 million and a full no-movement clause.
The Rangers have $68 million invested in 16 players for 2020-21 with restricted free agents like Georgiev, defenseman Tony DeAngelo and forwards Ryan Strome and Brendan Lemieux to re-sign. Moving out Lundqvist's cap hit would provide much-needed breathing space.
If Lundqvist doesn't retire, Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton could buy him out, but that would count as $5.5 million again their cap for next season. If Lundqvist is willing to waive his movement clause and Gorton is willing to retain part of his salary, perhaps a trade can be worked out.
Ottawa Senators: Anthony Duclair
After struggling with the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets earlier in his career, Anthony Duclair rejuvenated his standing with the Ottawa Senators. Depending on his contract negotiations, however, he could also become a trade chip.
Duclair, 25, tallied a career-high 23 goals in 66 games and reached 40 points for the second time in his career before COVID-19 brought the Senators' season to a premature close. A restricted free agent with arbitration rights, he seems in a good position to net a long-term extension with a big raise over his current $1.7 million salary.
However, his production tailed off once the calendar turned to 2020. He tallied just two goals and nine points in 26 games from Jan. 2 to March 11. As a result, Senators general manager Pierre Dorion could be reluctant to make a long-term investment.
Dorion could instead attempt to move Duclair while his value is high. Perhaps he'll package the winger with one of his 13 picks in this year's draft to bring in some immediate help for his rebuilding club.
Philadelphia Flyers: Shayne Gostisbehere
Shayne Gostisbehere faces an uncertain future with the Philadelphia Flyers. The 27-year-old defenseman saw his production drop from a career-high 65 points in 2017-18 to 37 points last season. A knee injury limited him to 12 points in 42 games this year.
The free-wheeling Gostisbehere also seems to be struggling to adjust to head coach Alain Vigneault's defensive system. He was a healthy scratch for all but five of the Flyers' games this postseason.
Having tumbled down the Flyers' depth chart, Gostisbehere could benefit from a change of scenery. He has three years remaining on his contract with an affordable $4.5 million salary-cap hit and lacks a no-trade clause.
Following this season's Feb. 24 trade deadline, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jordan Hall reported Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said he wasn't shopping Gostisbehere. He could have a change of heart entering the offseason.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Matt Murray
The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the offseason with goaltenders Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry becoming restricted free agents. On Aug. 24, The Athletic's Josh Yohe reported Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford (h/t The Score's Josh Wegman) said there was "a very, very good chance" one of them could be traded.
It could be Murray who ends up changing teams.
With $72.3 million invested in 17 players, the Penguins cannot afford to re-sign both goaltenders. Both have arbitration rights, giving one of them the possibility of securing a more expensive contract that Rutherford could comfortably afford.
Murray, 26, has won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins, giving him leverage to command a more lucrative deal. However, he's struggled with injuries and consistency over the last two seasons. Jarry may be less experienced, but he's a year younger, he's healthier and he posted better numbers last season.
Rutherford told Yohe there's already interest in his goaltenders. If there's a suitable market for Murray, he could be suiting up for a new club next season
San Jose Sharks: Kevin Labanc
After reaching the Western Conference Final last season, the San Jose Sharks finished well outside this year's playoff picture. Rather than undergo a full rebuild, general manager Doug Wilson could make some adjustments for a return to contention next season. One of those could involve moving Kevin Labanc.
Following a career-best 56-point performance in 2018-19 and coming off his entry-level contract, Labanc signed a team-friendly one-year contract for $1 million. The move gave the Sharks some cap flexibility entering this season, setting him up for perhaps a bigger payday.
However, Labanc's production dropped to 33 points in 70 games this season. Now a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, the 24-year-old winger is in a position to seek a more lucrative deal. With the Sharks carrying $67.4 million in 14 players for 2020-21, a big raise for Labanc could hurt Wilson's efforts to bolster the roster.
Labanc and Wilson could reach an agreement on a reasonable short-term deal that provides the Sharks general manager more wiggle room. Should those negotiations become difficult, however, perhaps Labanc becomes a trade chip for Wilson to bolster his depth elsewhere.
St. Louis Blues: Jake Allen
The St. Louis Blues enter the offseason with $79.4 million invested in 21 players. They must free up salary-cap space to re-sign team captain Alex Pietrangelo and fellow defenseman Vince Dunn. That could mean shipping out goaltender Jake Allen.
After losing the starter's job last year to playoff hero Jordan Binnington, Allen enjoyed a solid bounce-back performance. He sported a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage during the regular season, followed by a 1.89 GAA and .935 save percentage in five playoff games.
Allen, 30, has a year remaining on a contract worth an affordable annual average value of $4.4 million. Given his solid play with Binnington, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong could prefer keeping that tandem intact for one more season.
Given the need to re-sign two key blueliners in Pietrangelo and Dunn, however, Allen could become a salary-cap casualty. His experience and strong stats this season would make him an attractive target for clubs seeking help between the pipes.
Tampa Bay Lightning: Alex Killorn
Another club with limited salary-cap space and key players to re-sign, the Tampa Bay Lightning could be forced to ship out one or two salaried veterans. Left wing Alex Killorn could be their most likely trade candidate.
The Lightning have $76.2 million tied up in 15 players for 2020-21 with center Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev completing entry-level contracts. Their lack of arbitration rights gives general manager Julien BriseBois the leverage in contract negotiations, but re-signing both to affordable short-term deals would push the Bolts over the $81.5 million salary cap.
BriseBois has no choice but to free up sufficient cap space to re-sign those two budding stars. Moving the 30-year-old Killorn would free up $4.5 million annually from the Lightning's books. His no-trade clause becomes modified to a 16-team no-trade list following this season.
A skilled two-way left winger, Killorn has reached or exceeded 40 points in five of his eight NHL seasons. Playoff contenders seeking an experienced second-line winger could come calling.
Toronto Maple Leafs: Frederik Andersen
After shipping Kasperi Kapanen to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a multi-player trade, the Toronto Maple Leafs might not be done making moves. Frederik Andersen is the latest notable player to surface in the rumor mill.
On Aug. 30, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Carolina Hurricanes were interested in the 30-year-old goaltender. If the Leafs were to move him, Friedman felt it would be for an upgrade.
The Kapanen deal signaled changes could be afoot for the Leafs after four years of early postseason exits. Andersen played well over that period despite the often porous defense in front of him. Nevertheless, Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas could decide to shake things up a bit between the pipes if the opportunity arises.
With the Leafs carrying $73.7 million in 16 players, Dubas could be in the market for a younger netminder on a more affordable contract. Andersen will become an unrestricted free agent next summer. If there's a chance he could fetch a decent return from the Hurricanes or another club, Dubas could pull the trigger on a trade.
Vancouver Canucks: Jake Virtanen
The Vancouver Canucks face some difficult offseason decisions. Several key players, including goaltender Jacob Markstrom and winger Tyler Toffoli, will become free agents. With $64.4 million invested in 16 players, there might not be enough room for everyone. Jake Virtanen could become the odd man out in Vancouver.
Virtanen is completing a two-year contract with an annual salary-cap hit of $1.3 million. The 24-year-old right wing will become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. He's in a good position to command a raise, netting a career-best 18 goals and 36 points in 69 games.
Despite those numbers, however, consistency has been a problem for Virtanen during his career. A first-round pick (sixth overall) by the Canucks in 2014, he's displayed glimpses of his potential as a scoring forward.
But on July 30, TSN Radio Vancouver's Don Taylor suggested the Canucks could be done with Virtanen.
The cost of re-signing Markstrom and Toffoli could make him expendable. A rival club seeking a young forward with scoring potential could take a chance on him.
Vegas Golden Knights: Marc-Andre Fleury
Marc-Andre Fleury quickly became the face of the Vegas Golden Knights, backstopping them to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. But with Robin Lehner earning the bulk of the starts this postseason, there's speculation over the 35-year-old goaltender's future in Las Vegas.
The Golden Knights acquired Lehner at the trade deadline as insurance between the pipes, but he seems to have garnered the confidence of head coach Peter DeBoer. That prompted Fleury's agent, Allan Walsh, to tweet an image (now deleted) of his client stabbed through the back with a sword and DeBoer's name on the blade.
Fleury downplayed the incident, but it raises questions about his role with the Golden Knights. He's under contract for two more years with an annual salary-cap hit of $7 million and a 10-team no-trade list.
If Lehner has supplanted Fleury as the Golden Knights' starter, general manager Kelly McCrimmon could be tempted to re-sign him. With the Golden Knights sitting at $75.1 million committed to 17 players, McCrimmon would have to shed salary to make room for him. Shedding Fleury's expensive cap hit could be the logical choice.
Washington Capitals: Michal Kempny
After getting bounced from the first round of this year's playoffs by the New York Islanders, the Washington Capitals relieved Todd Reirden of his duties as head coach. As general manager Brian MacLellan seeks a replacement, he also has some roster decisions to make that could affect defenseman Michal Kempny.
Acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017-18 season, Kempny went on to play a key role in the Capitals' march to the Stanley Cup later that year. He fit in well among their top-four blueliners, netting 25 points in 71 games the following season. His play earned him a four-year contract with an annual average value of $2.5 million.
A hamstring injury sidelined Kempny late last season. He struggled to regain his form upon his return to the lineup and was a healthy scratch in the Capitals' final three games against the Islanders.
With $71.1 million invested in 16 players next season, MacLellan doesn't have much room to re-sign pending free agents like blueliners Brenden Dillon and Radko Gudas. If Kempny, who turns 30 on Sept. 8, no longer fits into the Capitals' long-term plans, he could become a cost-cutting trade option.
Winnipeg Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers
The Winnipeg Jets' defensive corps was significantly depleted this season. Jacob Trouba was traded to the New York Rangers last June, Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot departed via free agency, and Dustin Byfuglien sat out the season before his contract was bought out in April. Winger Nikolaj Ehlers could become a trade chip to replenish the blue line.
Ehlers, 24, was mentioned last June as a possible trade candidate by The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun after netting just 37 points over 62 games in 2018-19. This season, however, he rebounded with 25 goals and 58 points in 71 games before the season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has $65.9 million invested in 13 players for next season with all his core players under contract. However, it could take a significant move to bring in a skilled top-four defenseman.
Ehlers has a $6 million annual salary-cap hit for the next five seasons and lacks no-trade protection until 2022-23. On Monday, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 Radio in Winnipeg reported NHL insider Frank Seravalli indicated Ehlers and winger Patrik Laine would be on his trade board as the Jets evaluate the best way to address their roster needs.
Salary information via Cap Friendly.