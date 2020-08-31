Madden NFL 21 Announces Title Update No. 3 Patch Notes After Full Game Release

Mark Von Holden/Associated Press

EA Sports announced it will release a number of improvements and fixes for bugs in Madden 21 in its title update No. 3.

While there is not a specific date for the title update yet, the announcement explained it is "targeting" a release around the start of the 2020 NFL season on Sept. 10.

The full list of updates can be found on the announcement page and includes improvements for the pass rush, defensive coverage, tackling, throwing out of a sack and blocking. What's more, there are changes to the Madden Ultimate Team mode, Franchise mode, Face of the Franchise mode and The Yard.

Among the changes to The Yard is the addition of "Frienderboards," which "are leaderboards populated by your friends list that will display the highest score per event."

On Monday, Andrew Joseph of USA Today's For The Win reported Madden 21 had an aggregate score of 62 from critics and a user score of 0.4 out of 10 on Metacritic. Joseph explained that would be the lowest user score in Metacritic history if it holds.

Perhaps the third title update can help that for the EA Sports franchise.