Athletics vs. Mariners Series Postponed to Allow for Additional COVID-19 Testing

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics announced Monday their next two games against the Seattle Mariners have been postponed to allow for continued COVID-19 testing and contact tracing:

A member of the Athletics organization tested positive for COVID-19, causing the postponement of Sunday's game against the Houston Astros.

Oakland was scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Mariners on Tuesday, but the games have been postponed until at least Thursday.

It's the first time games in the West divisions have been postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Full series in the East and Central divisions have been altered because of outbreaks with the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets.

The Athletics preached patience following the positive test.

"We ultimately need to see if this is an isolated infection or a larger issue," general manager David Forst told the media Sunday. "And the only way to do that is to be patient, make sure everybody isolates at the hotel, which they're doing today. And we'll wait until tomorrow to figure it out."

All players and staff reportedly tested negative Sunday, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

After Thursday's game against the Mariners in Seattle, the Athletics are scheduled to return home for a series against the San Diego Padres that begins Friday. They end the season against Seattle with a three-game home series Sept. 25-27, potentially providing an opportunity for makeup games.

The Mariners face the Texas Rangers at home after the scheduled series against the A's.