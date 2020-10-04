Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson Fantasy Outlook After Austin Ekeler Injury

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

With Austin Ekeler suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Chargers have to look further down the depth chart and fantasy managers need to find a replacement in their starting lineup.

The injury leaves a lot of touches for backups Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley, but it's the latter who should be the top option in fantasy.

There was plenty of debate heading into the year who would get the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Jackson has always impressed when on the field, averaging 6.9 yards per carry last season, but the 2018 seventh-round pick has struggled with injuries and only played seven games in 2019.

The team didn't trust him with much action even when healthy early last season when Melvin Gordon was holding out. Only once in two years has Jackson tallied more than eight carries in a game.

Los Angeles drafted Kelley in the fourth round this offseason, and he has gotten a big role right away.

In the first three games, the rookie had 167 rushing yards with one touchdown on 43 carries. Though he didn't see much of a role Sunday because of the pass-heavy strategy, it's clear the coaching staff trusts him.

Even after a lost fumble against the Buccaneers, he is too good for the team to ignore.

The 22-year-old was a two-year starter at UCLA, topping 1,000 rushing yards each season, and has an excellent profile with strength, athleticism and speed.

With even more touches in the Chargers backfield, Kelley could be a quality contributor with a high floor for fantasy. He should be added in all leagues where he is still available and plugged right away into lineups as an RB2 with even higher upside.

Jackson could be an option off waivers, but it's unlikely he produces enough to make him relevant in fantasy leagues.