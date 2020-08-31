US Open Tennis 2020: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream for Monday's Draw

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The 2020 U.S. Open finally gets underway Monday, albeit without several high-profile names.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are sitting out the event on the men's side, while defending champion Bianca Andreescu, Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep are among those bowing out for the women.

Novak Djokovic enters as a significant favorite for the men, in an event where he could inch closer to eclipsing Federer and Nadal on the all-time Slam list. The women's side will be headlined by Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, who could meet in a rematch of their 2018 final.

Djokovic and Osaka will get their tournaments underway in primetime Monday, where both are expected to breeze to victory under the lights. Djokovic is due for a 7 p.m. ET start against Damir Dzumhur, while Osaka will take on Misaki Doi in the nighttime capper.

2020 US Open Monday TV Schedule

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. ET: ESPN

6 p.m. - end of play: ESPN2

All matches streaming on the ESPN App.



“I’m just trying to enjoy it and embrace the process. How long that journey is going to last and what kind of legacy I'm going to leave behind, that's on somebody else to really judge and evaluate,” Djokovic said coming into the tournament. “But I'm trying to do my best. Obviously on the court with the goals and ambitions that I have, obviously I want to play my best tennis in Grand Slams and [ATP Masters] 1000 events. That's what I'm focussing on right now. And also off the court, trying to make the most out of the energy that I have preserved.”

Djokovic is a -10,000 favorite to defeat Dzumhur on Monday, meaning you'd have to risk $10,000 to pick up a measly $100. Probably not worth it. Djoker is also an eye-popping -145 favorite to win the event, with no other player coming in at better than 6-1 odds.

Osaka is a significantly bigger bargain at -750 to take down Doi, though that's in large part because the three-set format of the women's game creates a higher probability for an upset. Williams, who is in action Tuesday, is a +450 favorite at the Open and Osaka is right behind her at +550. No other player has better than 11-1 odds.

It's worth noting that Osaka is dealing with a hamstring injury that left her "stressed" coming into this week.

"Honestly, I'm a bit stressed, but at the same time I feel like I have to keep forcing into my brain that I made the choice to come here, so I shouldn't be stressed about it and I should just be happy to be playing in the first place. So that's kind of what I have been trying to think," Osaka told reporters after withdrawing from the Western & Southern Open.

"Of course I never want to lose in the first round, and I don't even want to have that thought in my head, but I know that's a possibility. So I'm just going to think about doing the best that I can."

Other notables in action Monday include top-seeded woman Karolina Pliskova and seventh-seeded man David Goffin.