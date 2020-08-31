MLB Trade Deadline 2020: Latest Rumors Surrounding Top Targets

David Dermer/Associated Press

It's deadline day in Major League Baseball. After 4 p.m. ET on Monday, teams will no longer be permitted to make in-season deals. Naturally, there has been a flurry of activity and speculation over the weekend.

One of the biggest names on the market is Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger. Though the Indians are tied for first place in the AL Central, they are reportedly willing to deal the right-hander.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Clevinger will definitely be dealt, though to whom remains an unknown:

Nightengale reported that the Indians have been in contact with the rival Chicago White Sox about a potential Clevinger deal. While Chicago may be able to offer the offensive pieces that Cleveland is seeking, it's worth noting that it is also the team tied with the Indians in the division. A deal between close rivals would be unusual.

It's also worth noting that Nightengale now states that the San Diego Padres aren't in the mix for Clevinger. He previously stated that San Diego appeared to be the front-runner:

According to Chuck Garfin of NBC Sports Chicago, the New York Yankees are also in the running for Clevinger.

Joey Gallo and Lance Lynn

While a trade involving Clevinger appears to be a near-certainty at this point, Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo could also be on the move. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, he and right-hander Lance Lynn have been discussed by the Rangers as potential trade chips.

One unnamed general manager told Passan that "the Rangers hold the keys to the deadline.

According to Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB Network, it's "increasingly likely" that Lynn gets dealt before the deadline.

Morosi mentions the White Sox and the Minnesota Twins as teams interested in Lynn:

Josh Hader

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader could also potentially be on the move, though the asking price isn't going to be cheap. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, this makes it unlikely that a deal gets done.

"No trade is likely, however. One rival executive says Hader is available, but only at a 'bananas price.'" Rosenthal wrote.

Unlikely doesn't mean impossible, though, and teams have checked in on the two-time All-Star. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Los Angeles Dodgers are among them.

While the Brewers hold an underwhelming 15-18 record, they're not totally out of the 2020 playoff race. This, combined with the fact that Hader isn't scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent until 2024, makes it indeed unlikely that Hader will be moved for anything less than a blockbuster return.

Expect the buzz on him to continue until the 4 p.m. deadline, though.

Trevor Bauer

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trebor Bauer could be a trade target for buyers at the deadline. The Reds sit at 15-19 and are scheduled to lose Bauer to free agency in the offseason.

According to at least one league executive, however, the Reds are likely to push for the postseason.

"I think they are going to try and win," an NL exec said, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. "I suppose if they lose for a week straight, they could consider it, but it would surprise me."

This meshes with what Heyman recently said, noting that Cincinnati is "planning to go for it," and that Bauer is likely to stay put."

While it would be unwise to completely rule out a Bauer trade, the Reds aren't going to be actively looking to move him.