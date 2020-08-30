MLB Trade Deadline 2020: Date, Time and Latest Rumors on Top Names

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The MLB trade deadline is set for Monday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m. ET, but the question remains just how busy teams will be in 2020's unique, 60-game shortened season.

With eight teams in each league qualifying for the postseason—the top two teams in each division, plus two Wild Card selections—a number of teams may bypass selling this year in an effort to reach the postseason.

But there have already been trades, and there is enough buzz to suggest that there will be more. Let's run through some of the top names that could be on the move.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com broke down some of the pitchers that could be dealt ahead of the deadline:

"Among the starting pitchers believed to be available (though by no means locks to be dealt) are starting pitchers Mike Clevinger (Cleveland), Lance Lynn (Texas Rangers), Kevin Gausman (San Francisco Giants), Dylan Bundy (Los Angeles Angels), Mike Minor (Rangers), Robbie Ray (Arizona Diamondbacks) and Alex Cobb (Baltimore Orioles).

"Trevor Bauer's name has been floated of late, but the Cincinnati Reds' decision to buy, sell or stand pat could be contingent on the results of their weekend series against the Chicago Cubs."

Let's zoom in closer on a few of those players.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Lynn is arguably the biggest name on that list, and unsurprisingly, there is interest in the veteran starter, especially with the Rangers sitting at 12-20.

The Rangers are currently at the center of the trade market, with outfielder Joey Gallo also on the block:

Bundy is another name to keep an eye on. In fact, the 12-22 Angels—who already traded infielder Tommy La Stella—could be sellers in general:

Don't expect Bauer to be moved, however, with the Reds still within striking distance of a postseason berth at 15-18:

Clevinger could also be dealt, though Cleveland (21-12) is having an excellent year and has little reason to give him up without being blown away by a deal:

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday that "the most intriguing trade talks before Monday's trade deadline are between Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox, who are actively involved in discussions on a deal that would send Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger to Chicago."

Cleveland is currently one game ahead of the White Sox in the AL Central, and Nightengale noted the team "has been listening to offers to Clevinger to help their ailing offense."

Finally, let's cycle through a few other rumors revolving around teams believed to be either buyers or sellers ahead of the deadline, starting with the Boston Red Sox:

Don't expect the defending champion Washington Nationals to enter selling mode either:

A few teams have emerged as potential buyers, however:

It's going to be a fun 24 hours or so around baseball, with some big names on the market and plenty of teams looking to stock up for a playoff run. The bigger question will be which teams fully commit to being a seller, with so many teams still holding on to realistic playoff chances.