Updated 2020 MLB Postseason Predictions After Trade Deadline

1 of 7

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers Atlanta Chicago Cubs San Diego Padres Philadelphia Phillies Cincinnati Reds Miami Marlins Colorado Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't make any major deadline upgrades, and they didn't have to. They were already the most complete team in baseball with a potent lineup, deep starting rotation and shutdown bullpen and are on track to win an eighth straight division title.

That said, the San Diego Padres are ready to mount a challenge in the National League West and the Senior Circuit as a whole. The Friars pushed their chips in at the trade deadline and acquired a gaggle of players, including right-hander Mike Clevinger in an eight-player deal with Cleveland, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Clevinger will slot near the top of a deep rotation and provide the club with an ace-level arm for the stretch run and the next two seasons, as he's controllable through 2022.

San Diego also acquired late-inning reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the Kansas City Royals to shore up a suspect bullpen and added a left-handed power bat in Mitch Moreland from the Boston Red Sox, among multiple other moves. Even if the Padres don't catch the Dodgers, they're positioned to be a serious postseason factor behind their new arrivals and an existing core led by star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Colorado Rockies added reliever Mychal Givens from the Baltimore Orioles and outfielder Kevin Pillar from the Red Sox, and while it won't be enough to keep pace with San Diego and L.A., it should keep them in third place ahead of the San Francisco Giants (who were mostly quiet at the deadline) and Arizona Diamondbacks (who went into sell mode) and let them slip in as a wild card.

In the crowded NL Central, the Chicago Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Detroit Tigers, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, and added relievers Andrew Chafin from the Diamondbacks and Josh Osich from the Red Sox, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. They also acquired right-handed power hitter Jose Martinez from the Tampa Bay Rays. Those moves, coupled with the eventual return from injury of third baseman Kris Bryant, could keep them atop the division.

The Cincinnati Reds picked up late-inning reliever Archie Bradley from the Diamondbacks and outfielder Brian Goodwin from the Los Angeles Angels, per Rosenthal. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers' biggest move was shipping out reliever David Phelps, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. The St. Louis Cardinals made no trades of note. Of that group, the Reds did the most to get better and already have a strong starting staff that should be enough for them to slide into second place, with the woeful Pittsburgh Pirates picking up the rear.

In the NL East, Atlanta has enough talent to make the playoffs as is, but it may regret not shoring up its starting rotation beyond acquiring journeyman Tommy Milone from the Orioles or making any other notable moves.

The Philadelphia Phillies shored up their bullpen well ahead of the deadline by adding Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from Boston and got another solid bullpen arm in Phelps. And watch out for the Miami Marlins, who added outfielder Starling Marte in a swap with the D-backs, per Rosenthal.

Miami also traded veteran Jonathan Villar, but Marte's bat should more than replace Villar's production. We'll tap Miami as an upstart wild-card team, ahead of the New York Mets (who added infielder Todd Frazier, right-hander Miguel Castro and catcher Robinson Chirinos) and the Washington Nationals (who made no notable moves).