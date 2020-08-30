Jets Rookie Mekhi Becton's 'Big Ticket' Chain Reportedly Worth $400K

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2020

New York Jets' Mekhi Becton participates during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Mekhi Becton hasn't played a snap in the NFL yet, but he is already spending big on jewelry.

The New York Jets rookie has a chain that reads "Big Ticket," a fitting nickname for the 6'7", 364-pound offensive tackle.

According to TMZ Sports, the chain from Jason of Beverly Hills is valued at about $400,000, featuring 120 carats of white diamonds and more than a kilogram of gold.

Becton was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, earning a fully guaranteed $18.45 million contract. That's plenty of money to get some luxury items before beginning his NFL career.