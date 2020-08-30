US Open Tennis 2020 TV Schedule, Live Stream Listings for Entire Tournament

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

In February, Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin won the men's and women's titles at the Australian Open, respectively. For Djokovic, it was his 17th career Grand Slam championship. Meanwhile, it was the first time that Kenin was victorious at a major tennis tournament.

It was also the last time them and the rest of the top tennis players in the world would get to play in a major tournament for nearly seven months. The French Open was postponed, and Wimbledon was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Finally, Djokovic, Kenin and a field of top men's and women's players will be back competing for another Grand Slam title when the 2020 U.S. Open gets underway in New York City on Monday. The two-week tournament can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Here's a look at the TV schedule for the entire tournament, followed by a preview of the action.

Complete Tournament TV Schedule

Monday, Aug. 31

Noon-6 p.m. ET: First round (ESPN)

6-11 p.m. ET: First round (ESPN2)

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Noon-5 p.m. ET: First round (ESPN)

5-8 p.m. ET: First round (ESPN2)

8-11 p.m. ET: First round (ESPN)

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Noon-6 p.m. ET: Second round (ESPN)

6-11 p.m. ET: Second round (ESPN2)

Thursday, Sept. 3

Noon-11 p.m. ET: Second round (ESPN)

7-9 p.m. ET: Second round (ESPN2)

Friday, Sept. 4

Noon-6 p.m. ET: Third round (ESPN)

6-11 p.m. ET: Third round (ESPN2)

Saturday, Sept. 5

11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET: Third round (ESPN2)

Sunday, Sept. 6

11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET: Round of 16 (ESPN)

7-11 p.m. ET: Round of 16 (ESPN2)

Monday, Sept. 7

11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET: Round of 16 (ESPN2)

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Noon-11 p.m. ET: Quarterfinals (ESPN)

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Noon-6 p.m. ET: Quarterfinals (ESPN)

7-11 p.m. ET: Quarterfinals (ESPN2)

Thursday, Sept. 10

3-5 p.m. ET: Men's doubles final (ESPN2)

7-11 p.m. ET: Women's singles semifinals (ESPN)

Friday, Sept. 11

Noon-2 p.m. ET: Women's doubles final (ESPN2)

4-11 p.m. ET: Men's singles semifinals (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, Sept. 12

4-7 p.m. ET: Women's singles final (ESPN)

Sunday, Sept. 13

4-7 p.m. ET: Men's singles final (ESPN)

Preview

There won't be a repeat winner in either the men's or women's tournaments this year, as neither Rafael Nadal nor Bianca Andreescu are in the field. Another notable name out on the men's side is Roger Federer, while the top-two-ranked women's players in the world (Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep) also won't be in the U.S. Open field.

But that's enough about who won't be playing, because there are still some strong men's and women's competitors who will be vying for a Grand Slam title starting Monday.

On the men's side, Djokovic is the overwhelming favorite heading into the tournament. He's been on a major tear of late, winning five of the past seven Grand Slam events. The 33-year-old Serbian is a three-time U.S. Open winner, with his last victory in the tournament coming in 2018.

If Djokovic reaches the finals of the U.S. Open, it's possible he could have the same opponent he faced in the Australian Open finals earlier this year. Dominic Thiem is the No. 2 seed in the field, and although he's never won a Grand Slam title, he took Djokovic to five sets at the Australian Open.

Not only has Djokovic been dominant at recent Grand Slam events, but he's been unbeatable in 2020. On Saturday, he won the Western & Southern Open to improve to 23-0 this year.

"I am trying to make the most of my career, trying to use this time when I feel that I am physically, mentally, emotionally, game-wise at [my] peak and playing some of the best tennis that I have ever played," Djokovic said, according to ATPTour.com. "Going on an unbeaten run so far this year obviously brings even more confidence each match."

That may not bode well for the rest of the U.S. Open field, as Djokovic seems poised to make a dominant run through the tournament based on his recent play.

There's no clear-cut favorite in the women's tournament, but there are several strong contenders, including each of the top four seeds.

Karolina Pliskova is the No. 1 seed in the bracket as she looks to win her first career Grand Slam title. Her only previous finals appearance at a major tournament came at the 2016 U.S. Open, as this tournament is where she's had several of her best Grand Slam showings.

Kenin is the No. 2 seed and will be looking to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles after notching her first major tournament victory at the Australian Open earlier this year. This will be Kenin's sixth U.S. Open appearance, but she's never made it past the third round.

No. 3 seed Serena Williams is seeking her illusive 24th career Grand Slam title but her first since the 2017 Australian Open. Margaret Court holds the record with 24 Grand Slam championships, and Williams has lost her past four finals appearances at major tournaments, including each of the past two U.S. Opens.

One of Williams' U.S. Open finals losses came in 2018 to Naomi Osaka, who is the No. 4 seed in this year's tournament. That was Osaka's first Grand Slam title, which she followed up by winning the 2019 Australian Open. However, Osaka hasn't made it past the fourth round in her past four major tournament appearances.