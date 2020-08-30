MLB Rumors: Top 2020 Trade Reports on Lance Lynn and More

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The hottest starting pitcher on the trade market may be due for a reunion.

Texas Rangers righty Lance Lynn has rejuvenated himself this season with a pristine 1.93 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 56 strikeouts. With the Rangers struggling in the American League West, and Lynn set to become a free agent in 2022, that's left a number of teams poking around to see what the price on the 33-year-old is.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the San Diego Padres are one of the organizations after him. Padres manager Jayce Tingler worked with Lynn during his time with Texas and associate manager Skip Schumaker was Lynn's former teammate in St. Louis.

It might be enough to bring the Ace to San Diego, the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays have also been after him and each club has a farm system with enough products to keep upping their bids.

Chicago's need for another starting arm has become more evident as Reynaldo Lopez continues to struggle and Carlos Rodon remains on the injured list. While Lynn would form a solid trio with Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel, he's not the only arm the Sox are after.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi says the South Siders are looking at trading for Los Angeles Angels starter Dylan Bundy—but AL Central rival Minnesota Twins are interested as well and the Atlanta Braves can't be counted out, either.

Bundy toiled in mediocrity with the middling Baltimore Orioles team from 2016-2019 but has been revitalized since moving out west this season. In six starts the righty has compiled a career-best 2.58 ERA, 0.887 WHIP and has tallied 44 strikeouts on eight walks.

Considering he's faced strong lineups in the Oakland A's, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners, it's fair to say his numbers aren't a fluke.

The Angels recently traded infielder Tommy La Stella and appear to be looking at a quick turnaround for next season. Moving Bundy could give them enough pieces for the future to help make that happen, unless the Angels believe Bundy provides more value remaining in LA.

It's a similar thought-process the Boston Red Sox are going through with Jackie Bradley Jr.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network says both the Giants and Cleveland Indians have checked in with the Red Sox on the outfielder's availability but it's unclear if they're willing to part with the homegrown fan favorite.

Considering Bradley is on an expiring contract this year, a deadline deal may help Boston kickstart a much-needed rebuild.