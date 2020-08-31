Final MLB Trade Predictions for Every Team on 2020 Deadline Day

6 of 6

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers: What is there to do?

Sure, the Dodgers could add a starter, but they will likely go to a four-man rotation in October, anyway. The bullpen has been elite and will get stronger if one of the starters steps into a relief role. Perhaps L.A. could consider dealing Joc Pederson, but he epitomizes L.A.'s strength in numbers.

This is all to say: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman probably knows as much.

The Dodgers lead all of baseball in run differential, runs scored and staff ERA. They also rank second in defensive runs saved (DRS). This is already the most well-rounded team in baseball, as well as the overwhelming favorite to win the World Series.

San Diego Padres: Splash for Lance Lynn

The Padres landed perhaps the top reliever on the market in Trevor Rosenthal, giving the team a legitimate closing option in the absence of Kirby Yates.

However, San Diego was just getting started. The Friars acquired left-handed slugger Mitch Moreland from the Boston Red Sox and subsequently landed a pair of catchers in Jason Castro and Austin Nola.

But do not be surprised if the Padres take it a step further and trade for Lynn. Rosenthal previously reported the Friars were interested in the right-hander, noting Lynn's ties to manager Jayce Tingler and associate manager Skip Schumaker.

San Diego was also in on Clevinger for much of Sunday, though it seems it might pivot given its other moves. It still needs starting pitching, however, which makes Lynn the ideal target.

The Padres boast one of the best offenses in baseball, but the rotation leaves more to be desired as Chris Paddack is going through a sophomore slump while Garrett Richards has dealt with command issues.

They still have the farm system to get a deal done and could even try to sweeten the pot with MLB-ready outfielders. Meanwhile, Lynn would give them a bona fide ace as they hope to make a deep playoff run, and he's also under contract through 2021.

Perhaps general manager A.J. Preller might even consider extending him to elongate San Diego's window.

Colorado Rockies: Left-handed bullpen arm

The Rockies are another team that could choose to go in multiple directions, but a low-cost, left-handed bullpen arm is a good bet, especially after the Rockies acquired Givens on Sunday.

The Rockies have two left-handers in the bullpen, but both James Pazos and Phillip Diehl have failed to make an impact.

Unfortunately for Colorado, there are not a lot of left-handed options on the open market. Much like the Cubs, it is possible Andrew Chafin and Tony Watson are targets for the Rockies, as well.

San Francisco Giants/Arizona Diamondbacks: Deal Watson/Chafin

It makes sense to pair the Giants and D-Backs because both are likely to part ways with the aforementioned left-handed relievers.

San Francisco and Arizona also have interesting outfield assets such as Donovan Solano and Kole Calhoun, respectively. Plus, both teams have starters on expiring contracts in Kevin Gausman and Robbie Ray.

However, Watson and Chafin might be among the best bets to change teams.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, FanGraphs or Baseball Savant, unless otherwise noted.