Seahawks' Pete Carroll: We've 'Been Taught a False History' About Race in USA

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll delivered an impassioned monologue during his news conference Saturday, discussing racism as well as white people's responsibility to better understand its history in the United States, specifically calling on fellow coaches to speak out.

"Black people know the truth. They know exactly what is going on. It's white people that don't know," Carroll said in a 14-minute, 26-second address, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

"It's not that they're not telling us. They've been telling us the stories. We know what's right and what's wrong. We just have not been open to listen to it. We've been unwilling to accept the real history, and been taught a false history of what happened in this country. We have been basing things on false premises. And it has not been about equality for all."

Practice was canceled Saturday after players held a meeting. Instead, the Seahawks pledged to make sure all members of their roster were registered to vote by Election Day, per Bell.

The 68-year-old Carroll further discussed the United States founders' history of racism, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

"What's right is treating people equally; we know that," Carroll said. "Forefathers knew it. They wrote it all down. They just didn't do it. They got caught up in making money and they figured out a way to do it and it meant persecuting and abusing an entire race of people."

He also called on coaches to take a bigger stand against racism, per Dugar.

"Coaches, I'm calling on you," he said. "All coaches. Let's step up. No more being quiet, no more being afraid to talk the topics. No more 'Oh, I'm a little bit uncomfortable. I might lose my job because I've taken a stand here or there.' Screw it. We can't do that anymore."

On Saturday, Seahawks safety and All-Pro Jamal Adams praised Carroll, general manager John Schneider and the organization for their willingness to listen to Black players.

The Seahawks will be back on the field Sunday for a scrimmage.