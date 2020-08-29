MLB Trade Rumors: Lance Lynn a Target for Dodgers, Padres, White Sox, More

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays are all reportedly interested in Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn ahead of Monday's 2020 MLB trade deadline.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update Saturday. The Los Angeles Dodgers have also checked in about Lynn's availability but are "unlikely" to meet the asking price, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The 33-year-old Indianapolis native has quietly been one of the best pitchers in baseball since joining the Rangers ahead of the 2019 season.

He posted a 3.67 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 246 strikeouts in 208.1 innings across 33 starts last season. He's been even better in seven outings so far this year, compiling a microscopic 1.59 ERA and 0.86 WHIP.

His 8.1 WAR since the start of 2019 ranks second in MLB behind only the New York Mets Jacob deGrom (8.6), according to FanGraphs.

Lynn's in the second season of a three-year, $30 million contract, however, so the Rangers' asking price is likely far higher than a standard short-term deadline rental.

Texas, which owns a 12-19 after just over half the coronavirus-shortened regular season, isn't likely to contend in 2020. It makes moving one of its most valuable assets for young players and prospects who can help in the future something to seriously consider, and Lynn understands.

"It is definitely part of the business," he told reporters. "You have zero control over it unless you have a no-trade clause. If you get caught up in all the expert inside sources and all the other stuff nobody knows where it comes from, it will eat you up a little bit. If I find there is not a name behind that source, there is no point listening to it."

If Lynn remains with the Rangers through the deadline, he'll likely become a hot trade target once again during the offseason before the final year of his contract.