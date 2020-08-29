Patrick Mahomes on Critics: I'm Going to Do Whatever I Can to Fight for Equality

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Saturday that he will continue to use his influence to aid in the fight for equality in America.

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Mahomes said the following when asked about negative comments he has received on social media for speaking out about voting rights and the Black Lives Matter movement:

"I'm going to do whatever I believe and whatever I believe is right. I'm going to do whatever I can to fight for equality for all people. And I feel like I've shown that over this offseason and I'm going to continue that fight. I'm not worried about people and how they're going to do negative stuff back to me. I'm worried about doing what's right for humanity and making sure all people feel equal."

Mahomes is one of many high-profile athletes who have spoken out against social injustice, racial inequality and police brutality in recent months, especially in the wake of the police killing of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd in Minneapolis in May and the police shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Mahomes, who has a Black father and white mother, has been clear about his stance on the inequality Black people face in the United States.

In June, Mahomes took part in a powerful video along with several other NFL players. It was directed at the NFL and featured every player declaring, "Black lives matter."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes said the following about his involvement: "That stuff needed to be said. We needed to come together as players and show that we believe Black lives matter. We believe this needs to be informed. We need to be the role models to go out there and take that step."

While the NFL was previously against demonstrations, such as kneeling during the playing of the national anthem, it has insisted in recent months that it is now behind players and their right to protest.

Mahomes has also stressed the importance of voting, as he and teammate Tyrann Mathieu are partaking in a voter registration initiative.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is among the other superstar athletes who are using their voices to enact change and counter voter suppression.

Voting was a huge part of the conversation when NBA players and owners met Thursday, and as part of the agreement to resume the NBA playoffs, the NBA agreed to run ads encouraging voter registration and to turn NBA arenas into polling places.

Mahomes is arguably the biggest star in the NFL with an MVP award and Super Bowl MVP award to his credit in just two seasons as a starter, so his involvement in fighting for equality will continue to resonate.