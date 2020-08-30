Each Team's Nightmare 2020 MLB Trade Deadline Scenario

14 of 15

San Francisco Giants

In 2019, the Giants were practically eliminated from the playoff race. That is, until they won 16 of their first 19 games in July to move to 52-50 and climb into the wild-card scrum.

San Francisco's stunning run prompted first-year team president Farhan Zaidi to retool, as he sold bullpen arms like Sam Dyson and Mark Melancon but kept the club's most valuable assets in Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith.

The Giants went 22-32 after the deadline and—while they got compensation picks for the departing Bumgarner and Smith—missed a chance to add to a strong farm.

It seems like history is repeating itself. San Francisco can interest teams in need of pitching with starters such as Gausman, Trevor Cahill and Drew Smyly, as well as left-handed reliever Tony Watson. The Giants could also dangle outfielder Donovan Solano and infielder Wilmer Flores, both of whom are signed through next season.

But San Francisco might be tempted to make a run at the playoffs again after a decent start. Naturally, the Giants' worst-case scenario is a repeat of last season, in which they keep viable trade assets and subsequently crash out of the playoff picture.

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks looked like they would figure into the NL playoff picture in mid-August after starting 13-11. But Arizona lost eight straight, drastically changing its outlook ahead of the deadline.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said Wednesday he was unsure how aggressive the team will be in terms of buying reinforcements. Most of Arizona's core pieces are under contract through next season, which might make this the time to sell the few moveable players with some value.

Left-handers Ray and Chafin both have ERAs over 7.00 but are also strikeout pitchers with upside. Any number of teams might be interested in those guys as rentals, even if the return might not yield much more than a low-level prospect and cash considerations.

Or, perhaps the Diamondbacks feel they can get value from Kole Calhoun, who had eight homers and an OPS over .840 entering Saturday's game against the Giants.

But the Diamondbacks cannot afford to ride things out and see if internal improvements carry them to a playoff spot. They should sell now and gear up for a run next season.