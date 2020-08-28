Tom Brady Will 'Listen and Learn' from Bucs Teammates on Social Justice Issues

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady addressed the player protests that have taken place in professional sports this week.

Speaking to reporters, Brady said he's "trying to continue to listen and learn" from his Bucs teammates about social justice issues.

At least 10 NFL teams canceled practice earlier this week to allow players to speak out against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, but the Bucs weren't among them.

Running back LeSean McCoy told reporters the Buccaneers made the decision as a team to go ahead with their practice: "We actually want to go out there and be as productive as a unit and as a group of all colors and all teammates. Hopefully, together, we can send a message out whatever that may be."

The Detroit Lions were the first team to cancel their practice on Wednesday, with players and coaches addressing reporters in front of the team facilities.

"Football is not important today," safety Duron Harmon told the media. "We have a platform that we're able to use, to not only raise awareness but to create change. And we decided today that we was going to step forward and we was going to create change."

Nine other teams followed up by canceling their practices Thursday in response to the shooting of Blake.

Other sports leagues, including the NBA, WNBA, MLS, NHL and MLB, had games postponed over the past two days when players decided not to play in protest of the shooting.