NHL Announces Revised 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule After Player Protests

John Locher/Associated Press

The NHL announced a revised schedule Friday for the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, which are set to resume Saturday after player protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Three series will return to action Saturday—the Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins, and Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks—with the fourth conference semifinal series, the Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, back on the ice Sunday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

