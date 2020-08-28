MLB Trade Deadline 2020: Date, End Time, Hottest Rumors, Predictions and More

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

It is far from a normal Major League Baseball calendar this year, but one of the biggest days on the schedule is quickly approaching.

The 2020 MLB trade deadline is set for Monday at 4 p.m. ET.

With that date right around the corner, here are some of the latest rumors and predictions for how it will unfold.

Angels Reportedly Shopping Dylan Bundy

The Los Angeles Angels had sky-high expectations coming into the season.

After all, they brought in manager Joe Maddon, added Anthony Rendon to a lineup with Mike Trout and Albert Pujols, and added Shohei Ohtani back to the pitching rotation. Instead, Ohtani suffered an injury, and the team has underperformed its way to a 10-22 record and last place in the American League West.

With that as the backdrop, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Angels "have already received numerous inquiries on starter Dylan Bundy" and remain "open for business."

Bundy is under contract through 2021, so Los Angeles would get more value for him than it would if he were a pure rental. He has also been largely brilliant this season, with a 2.58 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 38.1 innings.

The performance is a far cry from when he posted an ERA north of 4.00 in each of the past four years for the Baltimore Orioles.

The thought here is the Angels will trade Bundy. Not only are they largely out of contention already, but his value is as high as it's ever been given his start to the year. This is a window for the team to maximize his value before his numbers potentially return to where they have been for most of his career.

Padres Could Be Aggressive

Between seemingly constant grand slams and an exciting roster with Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and others, the San Diego Padres have been one of the best stories in baseball this year.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com cited multiple executives around the league who think they will be buyers at the deadline, with one saying "San Diego may be aggressive."

That isn't particularly surprising since the team is 19-14 and in second place in the National League West behind the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers. It only has to finish in second place to clinch the playoffs, and there are two additional wild-card spots for NL teams that do not finish in the top two of their respective divisions.

This season presents a unique opportunity for a franchise that has not enjoyed much success recently to make a legitimate run at a championship.

The Padres have not been in the playoffs since 2006, have not won a playoff series since 1998 and have not finished with a winning record since 2010. This team is starving for success and has the pieces to make a run.

With that in mind, the prediction here is they will make at least one notable trade prior to the deadline to bolster their chances.

Rangers May Sell High on Lance Lynn

Few starters in all of baseball have been even close to as effective as Texas Rangers right-hander Lance Lynn.

He has a 1.59 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 50 strikeouts in 45.1 innings, and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted "if not for the financial uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rangers might be talking about an extension."

Alas, in the new reality, Texas is "entertaining trade offers for Lynn...even though he is under contract at a bargain rate of $8 million next season and is an important part of the team's identity."

While Lynn, who has also pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees, struggled in 2018 with a 4.77 ERA, it was his only season since entering the league in 2011 that he finished with an ERA above 4.00.

Still, given he's 33, it is fair to wonder how long will remain such a force.

At 11-9, contention is probably not happening for the Rangers this year even with the expanded playoffs. They are 10 games back of the Oakland Athletics and 5.5 games out of second place in the American League West.

Much like Bundy, Lynn's trade value is likely as high as it will ever be for a team that is on the outside of the playoff picture. With that as the primary reason, look for the Rangers to move Lynn and restock some of their farm system in the process.