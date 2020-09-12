Report: Eagles' Miles Sanders out vs. Washington with Hamstring Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles tailback Miles Sanders won't play in Sunday's season opener against the Washington Football Team.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Sanders isn't traveling with the team because of a hamstring injury that had him listed as questionable on the injury report all week.

Schefter noted Sanders is "progressing well," but the Eagles want "to make sure he's good to go for the long haul, so it's keeping the big picture in mind with him."

The second-year running back is coming off a stellar rookie season in which he rushed for 818 yards and three touchdowns on 179 carries while tallying 509 receiving yards and three scores on 50 catches—starting all but five games.

After setting team rookie records for most rushing, scrimmage and all-purpose yards, 2020 was an opportunity for the Penn State alum to prove himself as one of the NFL's elite tailbacks while moving into a starting role.

Now that's on hold a bit longer.

Philadelphia is carrying Boston Scott and Corey Clement in its running back group. Look for either to see increased snaps with Sanders on the sideline.