MLB Rumors: Top Trade Reports Entering 2020 Deadline Day

Even in a unique MLB season, there could still be a lot of movement ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

A shortened 60-game season, combined with an expanded 16-team playoff, could prevent teams from making blockbuster trades. There are fewer teams out of contention willing to sell, while the buyers might not want to mortgage the future for little upside.

On the other hand, the Toronto Blue Jays acquired Taijuan Walker in a trade Thursday to show there could still be notable moves over the next few days. Here are some potential trades to look out for ahead of the deadline.

Yankees Seek Pitching Help

Gerrit Cole has mostly lived up to expectations since signing with the New York Yankees during the offseason, but the rest of the pitching staff is filled with question marks, especially with James Paxton on the injured list.

With J.A. Happ also struggling, the Yankees will need more reliable starters in order to compete with the top teams in the American League.

New York is consequently seeking upgrades ahead of Monday's trade deadline, including calling the San Francisco Giants on pitcher Kevin Gausman, according to Andy Martino of SNY. The team has also reportedly showed interest in Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Seattle Mariners' Marco Gonzales.

A trade for Gausman could be interesting, especially if they add Tony Watson to the deal. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the Yankees could be "more willing to give up prospect inventory if they could obtain a starter and reliever in the same deal."

Gausman has been up and down this season with a 4.65 ERA, but he has 42 strikeouts and just six walks in 31 innings, giving him a 3.13 FIP, per Baseball Reference. It shows he could be headed toward a positive regression in the second half of the season.

Add in Tony Watson and his 0.93 ERA out of the bullpen, and this deal could be perfect for the Yankees.

Dylan Bundy on the Move Again?

The Los Angeles Angels acquired Dylan Bundy in December for four prospects, but he could be flipped for an even better package after his hot start to 2020.

The 27-year-old has a 2.58 ERA through six starts this season, totaling 44 strikeouts in 38.1 innings. His 0.89 WHIP ranks fourth in the American League.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Angels have already gotten calls about a trade for Bundy and are "open for business."

Teams could be concerned about a pitcher who has never reached 175 innings pitched in any of his four full seasons in the majors. Nor has he posted an ERA below four. Giving up walks and home runs have been a problem for the starter.

However, he always had excellent stuff and could be finally turning a corner with a new location. A contender could add a high-upside pitcher who has a chance to be a difference-maker in the postseason.

Braves Seeking Kyle Seager to Upgrade 3B

The Atlanta Braves are legitimate contenders to win a World Series title, but for that to happen, they need production from every spot on the field. They haven't gotten that from third base this year.

Austin Riley has gotten the majority of starts but is hitting just .205 this season after producing a .226 average as a rookie last year. His defense has also been below average, totaling minus-2 defensive runs saved in 164 innings, per Fangraphs.

Johan Camargo hasn't been much better during his starts, hitting .178 with a .221 on-base percentage.

While Riley does have a lot of power at the plate, the Braves could use an upgrade at the position while trying to contend for a championship.

"One of the better rumors out there has Kyle Seager heading to the Braves from the Mariners," Eno Sarris of The Athletic reported.

Seager has been one of the most consistent hitters in the game during his career, hitting more than 20 home runs in each of the past eight years. The 32-year-old has remained productive in 2020, with an .875 OPS that would be a career high over a full season.

The veteran is signed through 2021 with an option for 2022, making this more than just a one-month rental. He could help lengthen the lineup and make the Braves even more dangerous.