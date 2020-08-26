Mariners vs. Padres Postponed to Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres will not play Wednesday's game in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mariners voted not to play. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune noted Padres manager Jayce Tingler and members of the National League West team's front office "huddled" during batting practice while a small group of players met with the Mariners.

Mariners staff members removed the equipment from the field.

A number of Seattle players took to social media to speak on the matter:

This comes after the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds elected not to play Wednesday night's game at Miller Park. Milwaukee is the only Major League Baseball team in the state of Wisconsin, which is where police shot Blake.

Elsewhere, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward chose to sit out his team's game against the Detroit Tigers but encouraged his teammates to play.

Baseball players have taken this step after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reported the Milwaukee Bucks decided to sit out Wednesday's NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The NBA then announced all three playoff games Wednesday were postponed.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported a number of baseball teams discussed potentially sitting out after the contest between the Brewers and Reds was called off.

Eric Levenson, Alisha Ebrahimji and Christina Maxouris of CNN reported on the shooting of Blake, noting police shot him in the back multiple times as he tried to get into an SUV that had his children inside.

Blake's family said he is paralyzed from the waist down.