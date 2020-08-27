MLB Trade Rumors: Updated 2020 Deadline Reports and Analysis

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Taxes are due, water is wet, and the New York Yankees are looking for pitching at the trade deadline.

While the Yankees are among several teams hoping to upgrade their rotations, 2020 has been a year of setbacks for the unit. New York is in a familiar place as Monday's deadline nears.

Luis Severino and Tommy Kahnle have both undergone Tommy John surgery. James Paxton recently headed to the injured list, which also includes relievers Zack Britton and Luis Avilan. Aroldis Chapman only made his season debut in mid-August.

As a result, general manager Brian Cashman has some important phone calls to make.

One of those conversations could be with the San Francisco Giants. While the teams just agreed to a trade sending backup catcher Rob Brantly to the Yankees for cash considerations, they might not be finished dealing with each other quite yet.

Andy Martino of SNY noted the Yankees have inquired about right-handed starter Kevin Gausman.

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 29-year-old has endured a bit of a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After an effective half-season with the Atlanta Braves in 2018, he struggled badly to begin 2019 and eventually found himself as a reliever for the Cincinnati Reds.

This year in San Francisco, Gausman has returned to the rotation and pitched well enough to merit trade consideration. While his ERA is 4.65 ERA, he has 42 strikeouts in 31 innings.

He is headed for free agency after the season, so he shouldn't be terribly expensive in a trade.

The Yankees were also interested in Seattle Mariners righty Taijuan Walker, according to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com. However, the Toronto Blue Jays acquired Walker on Thursday ahead of their AL East rivals, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

While some are eyeing starters, the Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers are bound to receive some calls for their respective closers.

Kansas City isn't far behind in the wild-card race but realistically isn't a contender this season. The Royals are expected to sell at the deadline, and Jon Heyman of MLB Network said they're receiving a lot of interest in Trevor Rosenthal.

Since joining the Royals on a minor league deal, the 30-year-old has put a disastrous 2019 in the past. He's surrendered only two runs in 13.2 innings, striking out 21 and earning seven saves.

Rosenthal is among the best pitchers most likely to be traded, though he's not necessarily the best one available.

The Brewers are listening to offers on closer Josh Hader, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. However, a trade is considered unlikely because Milwaukee has, as Rosenthal noted a rival executive said, a "bananas price" on the left-hander.

Considering his performance in 2020, that's not surprising. In nine appearances and 9.1 innings, he has struck out 13 batters and allowed zero hits and zero runs while saving seven games.

"Hader, 26, eventually might command a salary beyond the Brewers' comfort level, which is why it makes sense for the team to continue to gauge the market," Rosenthal said.

But that "bananas price" will probably keep Hader in Milwaukee.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.