US Open Tennis 2020 Draw: Date, Time, Live Stream Info and More

The men and women entered into the 2020 U.S. Open will learn their potential paths to the final Thursday.

Novak Djokovic headlines the men's draw for the U.S. Open, and he is the only one of the top three men's Grand Slam champions to make his way to New York for the competition.

Serena Williams is the marquee name on the women's side, and she will be joined by Naomi Osaka, Karolina Pliskova and Madison Keys, among others.

The tournament begins August 31 at the USTA National Tennis Center and runs through September 13.

The draw for both the men's and women's singles brackets will be revealed on USOpen.org Thursday.

Once the tournament begins, it will have a different feel not only because no fans will be in the grandstands, but also because of the lack of high-profile names.

Defending men's singles champion Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are absent from the entry list, which leaves Djokovic a potentially easy path to the championship match.

Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are expected to be Djokovic's top competition, but none of them have a major title on their resumes.

Thiem and Medvedev were on the losing end of the last two Grand Slam finals. Medvedev lost to Nadal in New York last fall and Thiem fell to Djokovic at the Australian Open. Tsitsipas has not reached a Grand Slam final.

Outside of Djokovic, there are only two previous major champions in the men's draw. Marin Cilic and Andy Murray have both won the U.S. Open, but they are not considered favorites to contend in 2020.

However, Murray did upset Alexander Zverev at the Western & Southern Open, which is being used as the warm-up tournament for the U.S. Open. Murray then lost in straight sets to Milos Raonic.

The women's field is deeper when it comes to prior major champions. Williams and Osaka have won the U.S. Open, while 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin is expected to be a top seed.

Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber, who have seven majors between them, are also entered into the tournament.

Even with more major winners than the men, the women's draw will be missing several top players. Simona Halep, Jelena Ostapenko, Ashleigh Barty and Bianca Andreescu are among the absentees.

The women's draw may produce more unpredictable results than the men's tournament, which could be in line for another dominant Djokovic performance.

Only two of the top 10 seeds, Osaka and Johanna Konta, advanced to the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals, and the same number of top-10 players reached the final eight at the 2019 U.S. Open.

