MLB Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Trevor Bauer, Jackie Bradley Jr., More

While the number of deals settled at the 2020 MLB trade deadline may be lower than usual, it won't be because there aren't many conversations happening.

Between unusual circumstances in this calendar year and an expanded playoff field, many teams are cautiously approaching the market. They want to pad a postseason-contending roster but understand the risks of the season not being completed anyway. Plus, financial implications are playing a major role, as usual.

In short, there are additional factors to consider this year. Still, a few marquee players are emerging in the rumor mill.

Trevor Bauer is no stranger to deadline talks.

Last season, he moved from the Cleveland Indians to the Cincinnati Reds at the end of July. After a poor finish to 2019, the 29-year-old has pitched extremely well in 2020. Bauer has allowed only six runs in 32.2 innings (five starts), posting a 1.65 ERA with 49 strikeouts to nine walks.

According to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com, Bauer is not available for now. Cincinnati is focused on adding MLB-level talent in hopes of making a postseason run this season.

The Reds currently stand at 11-17—the second-worst record in the National League—and have dropped four straight games.

But as Cincinnati holds out hope, the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners aren't focusing on the playoffs.

Boston holds a 10-20 record with little optimism for improvement this season. As a result, the Red Sox are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Nightengale reported Boston has "let everyone know" there are no untouchables on the roster. Although it's unlikely the Red Sox move shortstop Xander Bogaerts, outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. "should be on the move" in the immediate future.

Bradley earned an All-Star nod in 2016 and won a Gold Glove in 2018, and that defensive ability is his primary draw.

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

His offensive production has dipped steadily over the last few seasons. Bradley is hitting just .235 with a .300 on-base percentage this season. Though he's dealt with a wrist injury and is facing left-handed pitching more often than usual, interested teams must be ready to use Bradley in a platoon for max value.

Bradley isn't guaranteed to produce in a new setting. But since he has an expiring contract, the risk is relatively low. Seattle has a more attractive rental—right-handed pitcher Taijaun Walker—and his status is evidently clear.

"He's going to be traded. No doubt," ESPN's Buster Olney reported a rival evaluator said of Walker.

After managing four combined appearances in 2018 and 2019 due to Tommy John surgery, the 28-year-old has recovered and put together a few quality starts.

Most recently, he struck out eight, walked one and surrendered three runs in seven innings opposite the Los Angeles Dodgers. That followed a six-inning start with five strikeouts and one unearned run against the Texas Rangers.

Walker didn't last four innings in two earlier starts, but the good moments of his bounce-back season are nonetheless intriguing.

Morosi noted the pitcher-needy New York Yankees have checked in on Walker, while the Toronto Blue Jays are open to acquiring a rental if other trade pursuits come up empty.

