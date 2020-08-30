Ranking the Best Fantasy Football Breakout Seasons of the Past Decade

1 of 11

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles, 2010

I'm not trying to start some silly semantics argument here, but Michael Vick's 2010 season was a bounce back, not a breakout.

Granted, he bounced back from missing the 2007 and 2008 seasons while in prison and barely seeing the field in 2009, but when he dominated fantasy leagues in 2010, it's not like we hadn't seen him shine before. For that reason, he was omitted from the top 10, even though his Monday night bonanza against the Washington Football Team was probably the most ridiculous performance in fantasy football history.

Julius Thomas, Denver Broncos, 2013

In his first two seasons in the NFL, Julius Thomas made one reception for five yards. That's because the Broncos had Daniel Fells in Thomas' rookie year, and had both Jacob Tamme and Joel Dreessen in his second season. In Year 3, Thomas became Peyton Manning's primary tight end, which is the equivalent of printing money. He made 65 receptions for 788 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Justin Forsett, Baltimore Ravens, 2014

This was the season that Ray Rice's career effectively ended because of the domestic violence case, but Baltimore's rushing attack carried on just fine without him thanks to Justin Forsett. He made just six carries for 31 yards with the Jacksonville Jaguars the previous season, but he had some success with previous career stops in Seattle and Houston. This was the first year he was the main guy, though, and he racked up more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage.

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams, 2017

Similar to Vick, Todd Gurley's big year was more of a bounce back than a breakout. He ran for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie before a sophomore slump that frankly wasn't even that bad—it just wasn't anything close to what fantasy owners were expecting.

However, we would be remiss without mentioning Gurley's 2017 explosion of 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns. And the best part? 25.5 points, 42.0 points and 39.6 points, respectively, in Weeks 14-16 for the fantasy playoffs.

People who drafted him first or second overall in 2016 almost certainly did not win their leagues. Those who were able to get him late in the second or early in third round in 2017 almost certainly won their leagues.

Kansas City Chiefs Defense, 2013

If only to prove that I considered all the elements of fantasy football, let's reflect on this breakout for a moment.

The Chiefs were atrocious in 2012. They went 2-14, allowing 26.6 points per game with 13 takeaways and 27 sacks. The following year, they brought in Andy Reid and slashed the points allowed to 19.1 while nearly doubling their sack count (47) and nearly tripling their takeaway count (36). They also scored 11 touchdowns on defense/special teams compared to just one such touchdown in 2012.

Pretty sure the Seattle Seahawks had the No. 1 team defense that year, but Kansas City was a strong runner-up that probably not a single person drafted.