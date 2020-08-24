MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Dylan Bundy, Robbie Ray and Trevor Rosenthal

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Even with an expanded MLB playoff picture and a shortened 60-game season, there could be plenty of movement ahead of the Aug. 31 trade deadline as several teams look to sell off key players.

Multiple pitchers could change teams over the next week, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly "open for business" and have received calls on starter Dylan Bundy. The Arizona Diamondbacks have been "dropping hints" making trades and could deal Robbie Ray as teams consider him as a reliever. The Kansas City Royals might want to "quickly" move reliever Trevor Rosenthal and potentially Greg Holland.

Each of these teams entered Monday in last place in its division, putting them among the few "sellers" on the market.

Rosenthal could be an intriguing option considering his hot start to the season, including a 1.59 ERA in 12 appearances. He has 15 strikeouts in 11.1 innings and six saves for a Royals team that has just 11 wins.

The 30-year-old missed all of 2018 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. A viral infection slowed him down in 2019, when he allowed 23 earned runs in 15.1 innings with the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His turnaround allows a team to find a potential shutdown closer for the stretch run, assuming scouts believe his production will last.

Bundy has also transformed himself early in the 2020 season, tallying a 2.58 ERA in six starts with the Angels after an up-and-down career with the Baltimore Orioles. The once-promising prospect went 38-45 with a 4.67 ERA across five seasons with his first team before being traded in December, but he is living up to expectations with his new team.

With another year of team control after this season, Bundy could be a high-upside addition.

Ray's career has gone the other way as the one-time All-Star has struggled to get batters out this season. The 28-year-old has an 8.33 ERA through six starts in 2020, giving up the most earned runs (25) and walks (25) in the National League entering Monday.

The pending free agent likely won't yield a big return for Arizona, but a team that seeks pitching depth could see if a change in location will turn things around for the talented left-hander.