The Perfect 2020 MLB Trade Deadline Target for Every Playoff Hopeful

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Not every team in baseball can acquire its ideal trade target prior to the deadline.

Some clubs do not have the assets or cash flow to make a potential deal work; others are outbid by teams with these exact resources. Sometimes, the asking price is just too high.

But MLB teams are still working to address needs prior to Monday's deadline, especially in a season where 16 teams will earn a playoff spot and the chance to compete for a World Series.

The perfect trade target is out there for various playoff hopefuls. Whether these contenders can close a deal is another question, but they should be trying all the same.