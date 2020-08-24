Latest MLB Trade Predictions 1 Week Before the 2020 Deadline

1 of 10

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

It only seems fitting to start with the New York Yankees.

History has repeated itself this season, as injuries have once again ravaged the Bronx Bombers. Yet, like last year, the Yankees are firmly in contention, and they have a pair of young assets who might be of interest to any number of rebuilding teams.

Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar have plenty of promise. Andujar was the runner-up for the 2018 American League Rookie of the Year Award, but he missed nearly all of 2019 because of shoulder surgery and has since been supplanted at third base by Gio Urshela. Frazier, meanwhile, has given the Yankees production amid the absences of both Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) and Aaron Judge (calf).

But both players figure to see limited playing time at best. Andujar was optioned to the team's alternate training site, while Frazier could return to the bench once Judge returns, given Mike Tauchman's performance (.333/.404/.431).

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the Yankees remain high on Frazier, but an NL executive also said he believes the outfielder's available behind the scenes.

Both Frazier and Andujar could start for any number of teams, but they have no place on this Yankees club. It seems like New York could try to flip at least one, if not both, of the youngsters—possibly for a marquee starter like Lance Lynn or another impact reliever.