Report: ABC in 'Increasingly Strong Position' to Land Upcoming NFL TV Package

The NFL's upcoming television rights negotiations figure to be a lucrative venture for the league, especially with Disney-owned ABC reportedly in the mix to bring back those broadcasting rights for the first time since 2005.

Per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, ABC is in an "increasingly strong position" to get a package for NFL games.

The league's current television rights deal with ESPN is set to expire after the 2021 season; its deals with Fox, CBS and NBC run through the 2022 season.

CNBC's Alex Sherman wrote in February that broadcast rates for Sunday afternoon games could double from $1 billion to $2 billion, and ESPN "may need to pay $3 billion" to retain Monday Night Football.

McCarthy noted that Disney is "making a strong push to bring ABC back to the NFL TV lineup," but it remains to be seen what form that might take. One option listed is a potential "megacast" between ABC and ESPN, in which Disney owns 80 percent, if the latter retains Monday Night Football.

ABC currently simulcasts one Wild Card Game every year as part of the NFL's deal with ESPN. It has also been part of an NFL draft simulcast in each of the past two years.

The broadcast network was the home of Monday Night Football for 35 years from 1970-2005.